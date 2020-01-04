Alabama’s Jeudy, Wills declare for NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.
They announced their decisions Thursday on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks.
Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a huge game in the Citrus Bowl. He had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Wills was a second-team AP All-American who started the past two seasons at right tackle.
Cowboys meet with McCarthy, Lewis
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.
Browns interview 49ers’ Saleh
CLEVELAND — Robert Saleh’s defense sacked Baker Mayfield and shut down Cleveland’s offense this season. The Browns now want to see if he can help build them into winners.
The Browns interviewed Saleh, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, for their head coaching job Saturday. He’s the fourth candidate to interview this week with Cleveland, which also needs a general manager after John Dorsey left the team upon refusing to take reduced role.
Giants interview Bieniemy, Martindale
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.
After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Friday.
Vanderbilt hires 2 veteran coordinators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has hired a trio of new assistants led by new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
Mason also announced Saturday that Peter Rossomando is the Commodores’ new offensive line coach.
Fitch is a 35-year veteran of college football who spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech.
Roof leaves Appalachian State where the Mountaineers went 13-1 and finished ranked in the Top 25 with a defense ranked in the top 25 of many categories. With 32 years of experience, he was coordinator when Auburn won the national title for the 2010 season.
Rutgers hires Gleeson to run offense
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers has hired Sean Gleeson as its offensive coordinator, the latest New Jersey native or former Scarlet Knights’ assistant to join the staff.
Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Saturday. Gleeson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He worked the previous six seasons at Princeton.
Former Rutgers receiver Tiquan Underwood was named the wide receivers coach on Friday. Earlier, Schiano hired Jim Panagos for a second stint as defensive line coach and made Camden native Fran Brown his secondary coach.
Nets’ Irving not ruling out surgery
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will keep rehabbing his right shoulder in hopes of rejoining the Brooklyn Nets this season, though acknowledged that he may need surgery.
Irving said Saturday he chose to get a cortisone shot late last month instead of having arthroscopic surgery, with the goal of playing for the first time since the middle of November. He said his shoulder problem began with overuse near the end of training camp and got worse early in the regular season.