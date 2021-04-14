The American Junior Golf Association returns to Greenwood this summer to host the Greenwood Junior Championship for the third time. The Links at Stoney Point will host the 54-hole national junior golf tournament from Aug. 8-12. The field will consist of 78 boys and girls (ages 12-19) from around the country and the world.
The Burton Center Foundation will be the primary benefitting organization of the funds raised through the Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament. The Junior-Am, similar to a PGA TOUR Pro-Am, will take place Aug. 9.
The tournament begins like a PGA TOUR or LPGA Tour event with an 18-hole AJGA Qualifying Tournament that takes place on the Sunday before the event. This gives players the opportunity to play their way in to the main tournament.
Monday will feature the Junior Am tournament as well as official practice rounds. The tournament will begin Tuesday with the first round and run through Thursday. An awards ceremony will follow the final round.
Browns sign Clowney to contract
CLEVELAND — Jadeveon Clowney will chase quarterbacks and a Super Bowl title with the Browns.
The dynamic free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line and a team looking to go deeper in the playoffs this season.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.
Man accuses Aaron Donald of assault
PITTSBURGH — A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries
Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.
NFL revises offseason program
The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.
A memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent to teams on Wednesday outlined several changes to the offseason schedule that was agreed upon under the collective bargaining agreement last year.