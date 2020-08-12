Bruce Murphy, a Class of 2022 student from Johns Creek, Georgia, leads the boys field heading into the American Junior Golf Association’s Greenwood Junior Championship. Laura Clark of Orlando, Florida, leads the girls field after Wednesday’s second round at The Links at Stoney Point.
Murphy birdied two par-4 holes on the back nine Wednesday to open a 3-stroke lead and finish the round 6-under overall. Clark shot a 5-under 67 Wednesday to bounce back from a 1-over round Tuesday. She will try to hold off Sara Im of Duluth, Georgia, today. Im is one stroke behind Clark’s lead.
The AJGA tour is making its Greenwood stop for the second year in a row. It is also slated to play at Stoney Point next year.
Play was interrupted for about an hour in the afternoon because of a passing thunderstorm, but Stoney Point golf professional Patrick Wilson said the tournament has moved smoothly.
“Everything seems to be going well,” Wilson said. “The AJGA staff is doing a great job and the partnership with the Burton Center has been going well. We can’t control the weather, of course, but it’s looking pretty good.”
At the pro level, Augusta National made an announcement Wednesday it will not admit patrons at the Masters tournament, which has been scheduled for Nov. 9-14.
Wilson said he’s unsure how it will affect Greenwood. Courses in Greenwood often offer special deals for visitors who stay in town for the tournament.
“I really don’t know how it will impact us, because typically we get a lot of people coming into town Masters week,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if a lot of people will be staying home because they’ll be watching from home.”