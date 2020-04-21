The American Junior Golf Association will bring its championship tournament back to Greenwood this summer for the second consecutive year. Last year’s inaugural event generated more than a quarter-million dollars of economic impact to the region, and organizers are hopeful the event will continue to thrive.
“This could be one of our bigger events since we’ve been a little bit strapped down with quarantine,” Discover Greenwood executive director Kelly McWhorter said. “We’re excited that (the AJGA) is excited to come back.”
Last year’s competition, which took place at the Links at Stoney Point, drew a field of 78 boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 19 from a dozen states and seven countries, accounting for more than 360 room nights at area hotels.
The Junior Championship will once again be played at the Links at Stoney Point, beginning with the qualifier on Aug. 9. The three-day tournament is scheduled from Aug. 10-13.
“They are fantastic at hosting tournaments and we’re thankful for their partnership,” McWhorter said of the golf course. “The event is in mid-August, so we feel we’ll be in a good place to have the tournament.”
Some of the best players on the PGA and LPGA Tour got their start in the AJGA, including Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park and Paula Creamer.
McWhorter said the event will likely be sponsored by a local nonprofit this year, which would generate an upfront investment that would return even more contributions back into the community.
McWhorter added that donations made by the community will be used to provide meals for the AJGA and its golfers. Additional funding is still needed for housing AJGA interns, and for the AJGA Junior-Am tournament, which wasn’t played in Greenwood last year.
“The Junior-Am was the one thing we weren’t able to pull together last year,” McWhorter said. “That particular event helps with raising money for their grant program, which our sponsored local nonprofit would benefit greatly from. We couldn’t pull that together last year and we want to do that this year.”
In 2018, Greenwood County Council agreed to spend $15,000 in hospitality tax funds to help with recruitment and promotion of the Greenwood AJGA stop, and they have continued that commitment for this year’s tournament.
“We could not do this without their support and generosity,” McWhorter said. “They have endorsed and provided financial support for this tournament. We are grateful for everybody’s support and the kindness of our sponsors.”