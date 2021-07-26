Daelyn Whaley has qualified for the college bass fishing national tournament.
The Emmanuel College (Georgia) sophomore and sophomore Cy Casey of the men’s team qualified for the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship in August. The duo placed 22nd at an event in May at Smith Lake in Alabama. The tournament is on the St. Lawrence River in New York.
An Abbeville High School alum, Whaley has performed well for Emmanuel after not being sure about pursuing college fishing. She said she received fishing offers from multiple schools that were “too far away.”
Then Emmanuel College bass fishing coach Pam Martin-Wells contacted her about joining the program, about 70 minutes from home, Whaley said.
“I didn’t even know where Emmanuel was,” Whaley said. “I finally decided I’d like to come for a tour. “(Coach Pam Martin-Wells) was a girl in fishing. You don’t see that a lot. I knew I was going to be taken care of.”
Casey has been her usual partner. They finished third at the PBC College Championship in December and had the big fish for the tournament with a 5.67-pounder. They finished 12th at a November 2020 tournament to qualify for the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship in Grove, Oklahoma, in March.
Competing for Emmanuel, Whaley has gained experience fishing at mostly grassy lakes.
“It’s good to learn a different style of fishing. There’s different types of vegetation,” Whaley said. “They get in that grass, they spawn and they feed. You kind of have to teach yourself where they’d be fishing.”
She said she has been fishing once or twice a week to practice for nationals. She fishes eight to 12 hours at a time when practicing for tournaments.
The anglers practice with their teammates on the lake where a tournament will take place two or three days before the event. By then, they have done their research about the lake conditions.
“We pull it up on Google Earth and find the best areas to fish,” Whaley said. She said they have to decide the appropriate bait for how the fish will react during the time of the year at a particular tournament.