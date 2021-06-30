Agnew named EHS softball coach
Tiaria Agnew has been named Emerald High’s new softball coach, Greenwood School District 50 announced Wednesday.
Agnew has served as an assistant softball coach at Greenwood High the past three seasons.
Agnew, an Emerald graduate, played her softball career at Claflin. She earned multiple All-SIAC First and Second Team selections and was named SIAC Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2017 and 2018. She was also named the HBCU Digest Female Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season.
Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022.
Saints’ Ramczyk agrees to $96M extension
NEW ORLEANS — Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who once quit football during college to pursue a career in welding, has agreed to a five-year contract extension making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.
The new contract for the 2019 All-Pro selection is worth up to $96 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because financial terms have not been announced. The person said the extension, which was first reported by ESPN, guarantees Ramczyk $60 million.
Fan involved in cycling crash arrested
PARIS — Gendarmes in Brittany on Wednesday arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event, local media reported.
The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.
Fired Mets GM Porter suspended through 2022
NEW YORK — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found.
Indians’ Naylor set for leg surgery
CLEVELAND — Indians outfielder Josh Naylor sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday in Minnesota.
The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery for Friday to address the severe injuries.
A more definitive time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation, but he’s likely to miss the rest of 2021.
Charles Oakley memoir to publish in 2022
NEW YORK — Charles Oakley has a memoir coming out next year that includes a brief assist from former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.
Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that it will publish Oakley’s “The Last Enforcer” on Feb. 1, 2022. The book will be co-written by longtime NBA writer Frank Isola. Jordan is contributing a foreword.