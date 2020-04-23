When Greenwood High teacher Kevin Addis sat down to watch "The Last Dance," a documentary released Sunday chronicling Michael Jordan's sixth and final title with the Chicago Bulls, it brought back some unforgettable memories.
It also offered him, like many others, the opportunity to take in a live sports event — albeit a different one from an airing of a game — with his family. That's been missing the past two months, as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered all sports leagues.
"I think what's great, in my opinion, is my son, Cameron, and my daughter, Caroline, sat in the living room with me for two straight hours, never moved and watched the entire thing," Addis said. "And I think that happened a lot in America Sunday night."
Addis has lived in Greenwood since he joined Shell Dula's coaching staff in 2001. He coached quarterbacks under Dula, and continues to teach social studies at Greenwood High and driving courses with Lakelands Driving Academy.
The documentary carried some personal significance for Addis, and not just because he grew up idolizing Jordan.
Addis was a senior at North Carolina in 1997. One day, Addis got a call from a coworker at the golf club he worked at, The Governor's Club. The club's assistant golf professional gave Addis some instructions: 'MJ's going to play golf here. Be here.'
Addis spent a few days in Chapel Hill around his childhood hero, and later kept in touch with him.
"I was just accepted," Addis said. "He knew I played football at Carolina. He realized I didn’t want anything from him. I was no threat to getting him in trouble, being a bad image, anything like that."
Addis said he was with Jordan when the two and others watched Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield's ear off. This was 1997, when Jordan was in the middle of his first three-peat with the Bulls.
Addis has been in Greenwood for nearly 20 years, and he said he hasn't spoken to Jordan in a long time. The two have led very different lives since their paths crossed, and "that just doesn't really happen," Addis says with a laugh when talking about Jordan, an NBA franchise owner, speaking to him, a high school teacher.
Addis watched the Bulls complete their second three-peat at 4 a.m. from Germany. He played professional football in Europe in the late 1990s before returning to South Carolina.
A piece of Jordan's 1998 NBA title is with Addis. He was recently gifted a seat from the 1998 Finals series, which the Bulls won against the Utah Jazz.
"Well, everything has a price tag, but that would take a lot to part with," Addis said. He said no amount of money could make him let go of his signed and framed Sports Illustrated cover of Jordan.
With eight more episodes left to watch, Addis hopes the documentary sheds some light for the younger generation on why Jordan's impact is still felt today, more than 20 years after his retirement.
"Michael Jordan is the most competitive human being ever to walk the planet, and I hope this documentary will show that," Addis said. "I think people are going to view negative about this because of how competitive he is and how hard he is on his teammates. But Michael Jordan’s a machine. Many years ago, I witnessed this and saw this."
From seeing him up close and personal, and at the height of his fame in 1997, Addis knows one thing: he doesn't envy Jordan's fame.
"The one thing I learned about him is he's a human being," Addis said. "All my life as a kid I said I wanted to be like Michael Jordan, and after getting to do a few things with him, I realized he's the last person I want to be. He doesn’t get to go fishing like I did with my dad and son today. And nobody cared who I was. Since he was 20 years old, he hasn't been able to live his life without people around him. He can't go to Walmart in Greenwood without causing a riot."