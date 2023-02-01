MCCORMICK — Almost for his entire life, A'Chean Durant has been compared to his brother.
Both are powerful running backs that set multiple records at McCormick High School and proved to be top-tier talented players in the state.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 9:08 pm
MCCORMICK — Almost for his entire life, A'Chean Durant has been compared to his brother.
Both are powerful running backs that set multiple records at McCormick High School and proved to be top-tier talented players in the state.
But as several former coaches said during the younger Durant's signing ceremony on Wednesday, he's forged his own path.
"People always said it was like a shadow. I didn't see it as a shadow. I saw it as a process," Durant said. "Having an older brother and doing the things that he did gave me the chance to get a head start of other players. It gave me a chance to sit down and really tone my skills and what I had to do to be better than what he was doing.
"I wouldn't say it was a shadow. I would say it was a paved road because I knew what was coming with the type of athlete and type of player that I am."
Durant is following that paved path, and he's taking it to Benedict College.
"What stuck out about Benedict was the energy from the coaches," Durant said. "Coach (Chennis) Berry is a great guy, great energy guy. I had a coach like that in high school, and I really fed into that. They're about you as a person, not just you as a football player.
"They took time to get to know me. They offered me last spring, and they constantly kept in contact with me, checking on me, asking different things about me."
Durant has been a major player for the Chiefs ever since he was a freshman. This past year was no different. The senior was dynamic on both sides of the ball this year.
On offense, he accounted for more than 1,900 total yards, 1,225 of which was on the ground, and 16 touchdowns. He added 483 yards on special teams. On defense, he finished with 70 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown.
He played in both the North-South game and the Border Bowl.
"It's been very important to have him and his brother on the same platform," Chiefs coach Paul Pratt said. "A'Chean, the hard work that this kid put in was effortless. Day after day, he runs, five to 10 extra yards at practice, when we tell them that they only have to go seven. He goes the extra mile.
"We're going to miss this kid. He set the platform. .... Benedict is getting a great player. No. 1 he's an A student. No. 2, he's an athlete. That's what matters in McCormick."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.