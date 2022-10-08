For Cameron Parnell, the field of play is her safe haven.
It’s a place where she can wind down after a tough day at school or work.
“It’s like a peaceful feeling,” Parnell said. “Once you have a really bad day, most people go home and talk to their friends. I play sports.”
The Dixie High senior is a soccer player at heart, having played the sport for 12 years. But she and three other girls across the Lakelands call another sport their own – football.
Emerald senior Maggie Findley, Ninety Six senior Aubrie Middleton, Northside Middle seventh grader Piper Vaughn and Parnell all line up on the gridiron each week for their schools.
This comes much to the surprise of many folks around the game, including their parents.
“She was basically like ‘I’m going to try out for football’ and I was like ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do,’” Katie Rideout, Vaughn’s mother said.
Having seen a few football-related injuries as a nurse, Rideout wasn’t thrilled when her daughter told her she wanted to play football. But after some convincing, Vaughn tried out and eventually suited up for the Knights.
Since, Vaughn has had a blast tackling and hitting the guys.
“It is absolutely amazing,” Vaughn said. “I wanted to (play football) for a while but it was kind of like a thought at first and then somebody told me that I couldn’t do it and I did it.”
And Vaughn’s mother has warmed up to her daughter playing.
“I love seeing her out there doing it,” Rideout said. “I get really emotional and proud when I see her doing (the medical magnet program) and when I saw her out on the field, it was like a whole different level of ‘That’s my baby. I’m so proud.’”
Football is Vaughn’s first organized sport she has ever played, but for Middleton, it’s her third.
Along with football, the Ninety Six senior plays basketball and soccer for the Wildcats. Middleton scored her first football point in last year’s season opener, her first game as a player – and as a student.
“I had never actually gone to a football game in high school until I played,” Middleton said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking. I wasn’t sure what environment I would be going into but once I started, I wasn’t going to stop. It was something I enjoyed, so why not just do it?”
Since donning the maroon and gold, Middleton says it’s a new experience every day, full of laughs and a sense of satisfaction. Middleton’s go-getter attitude is a big reason why she’s a key contributor for the Wildcats and No. 1 in her class.
“She’s always focused, is always doing anything she’s asked to do and asking what more she can do,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “She’s a leader in her own way. I know she probably don’t think that, but she does everything the right way. I’m looking forward to seeing how much success she has in the future.”
Earlier this season, Middleton faced Findley in the Week 0 contest between the Wildcats and Vikings. It just so happened to be Findley’s first game on the Emerald football team.
The senior said she was very nervous for her football debut but has settled in, even with the sport’s differences from her main sport, soccer.
“It’s definitely a different life from soccer, especially game days,” Findley said. “Everybody’s here. At soccer games, we don’t even have enough (fans) to be parents for all the players. It’s just a completely different environment and it’s definitely more of a family I feel like.”
And a family it has been.
Findley says her teammates and coaches have been welcoming since she joined the team, celebrating her successes – especially in Week 2.
In Emerald’s 49-6 win over Ware Shoals, Findley kicked seven extra points for the Vikings, which was one to remember for the senior kicker.
“That was so much fun,” Findley said. “I was so excited. I don’t think I stopped smiling the entire night. I scored the first one and then they just kept on coming and it was just an adrenaline rush of a game.”
Parnell is also a multi-sport athlete for her high school, playing football, soccer and basketball.
However, the Dixie senior says stepping on the football field on a Friday night feels a bit different from the court or the pitch.
“I’ve been through a lot the last couple years and when I step on the field, it just makes me feel accomplished,” Parnell said. “It makes me feel like I’m doing something that not a lot of females can say they do, and yeah I do get hated on because I don’t always (get to) play, but I’m also working hard when I do get to work and it feels good.”