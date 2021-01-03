Stuart Abell knows what the fourth hole at Par Three West Golf Course means to owner Bob Johnson.
Before Abell even swung, he dedicated his shot to Johnson’s late mother, Francis Johnson. It was only fitting he hit his first hole-in-one of the year on No. 4.
“Bob’s mom had made two holes-in-one on that hole, and when she was cremated in 2018, her memorial service was on that tee box,” Abell said. “I’ve helped them cut and take care of the greens out there, so I told Bob, ‘I’m going to make a hole-in-one for your momma.’ We call it Ms. Johnson’s hole.”
After that first hole-in-one, Abell put together a remarkable run of success at Par Three West. He made three holes-in-one on the fourth hole and five overall at the course in 2020.
Abell made his first three holes-in-one last year on No. 4. He hit the first one on July 29, 2020, the second on Sept. 20, and the third on Oct. 9.
He also aced No. 2 on Nov. 23 and No. 5 on Dec. 1.
“I didn’t think much of it until everybody started talking about them at the course,” Abell said. “I’ve now hit eight my whole life. I never thought I could have a year like this. It’s mostly just luck. That’s all it is.”
Abell, a Greenwood native, began playing at Par Three West in the mid-1990s. He returned to the course this past March after a nine-year hiatus.
Odell Moton, one of Abell’s playing partners, witnessed all five of Abell’s holes-in-one last year.
Moton had his own run of success, making two holes-in-one at the course last year.
“It was an awesome experience, and to be with him when he made five was unbelievable,” Moton said. “I was lucky enough to get two with him, but he got five in one year. Most golfers don’t even get one in a lifetime.
“It was just an awesome experience to watch him hit those. They were good, quality shots. He loves the game, and he’s a good person and a good player.”
Moton said he met Abell at the course early in 2020 when Abell was cutting the greens. They typically play at least three times a week together.
“We started playing together and a friendship grew into that,” Moton said. “He’s a good player. I’ve usually got to have a really good day to beat him. I love playing with him because he makes my game better. He’s just a real good player and competitor.”