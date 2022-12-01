When Antonio Harrison went down with an ACL tear last winter, his senior football season was in jeopardy.
The Abbeville football star was sad, unsure if he’d be able to put on his pads and lead the Panthers to another well-earned victory.
But after a few visits to the doctor, Harrison heard the words he had been hoping to hear — he had a chance.
“After I had surgery, I told my mom it was time to grind, went out there and grinded everyday until they released me” Harrison said.
Flash forward a few months later, it was Abbeville’s senior night game against Blacksburg. For the first time all year, the lights of Hite Stadium were once again beaming down on Harrison.
“It was fun coming back on Senior Night knowing it was going to be my last time playing on senior night again, so I was going to go out there and do what I used to with the boys,” Harrison said.
Harrison scored a 33-yard receiving touchdown in the Week 9 beatdown of Blacksburg.
And since, “Tubu” has been a cornerstone in his team’s playoff run.
Playing more of a utility role this season, Harrison has had fun learning new positions, playing them and going back to his bread and butter in the backfield.
Through six games, Harrison has had 121 yards and two touchdowns rushing, three receptions for 79 yards and another pair of scores.
But wait, there’s more.
On defense, Harrison has totaled close to 20 tackles, including 9.5 against Saluda in the Upper State title game. He also got Abbeville on the board against the Tigers with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
It’s no secret, Harrison has loomed large on and off the field since his debut in October.
“He’s just Tubu, he’s the greatest,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “(His return is) huge. Not only his athleticism, but leadership as well has paid dividends for us.”
The Panthers hope his presence will continue to pay dividends come Friday when they square off against Oceanside Collegiate in the Class 2A state title game.
His previous experience in Abbeville’s 2020 championship run will be valued, and his fellow teammates know he’ll be key if they come out on top.
“The boys told me ‘when you come back, try to make this run,’” Harrison said in the SCHSL press conference Tuesday morning. “So I came back and we made this run. Now, it’s time to come finish it.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
