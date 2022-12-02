Coming into the season, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles knew he had a talented team. The Panthers returned plenty of firepower from a year before, led by his large senior class that includes Ty Cade, Jay Tinch, Zay Rayford and Antonio Harrison.

But when Nickles made his first appearance at the Greenwood Touchdown Club in August, he was focused on his team's chemistry and how his team hadn't gelled before taking on a tough non-region schedule. 

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.