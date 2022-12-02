Coming into the season, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles knew he had a talented team. The Panthers returned plenty of firepower from a year before, led by his large senior class that includes Ty Cade, Jay Tinch, Zay Rayford and Antonio Harrison.
But when Nickles made his first appearance at the Greenwood Touchdown Club in August, he was focused on his team's chemistry and how his team hadn't gelled before taking on a tough non-region schedule.
"We have a huge senior class, a small junior class ... and a huge sophomore class," Nickles said in August. "Chemistry. Your seniors and juniors grow up playing together, and now you're asking kids that played on different rec ball teams, now you're asking sophomores and seniors to gel together. It hasn't happened at Abbeville yet. We're a long, long way from that."
In the beginning, there were growing pains as that team chemistry needed to develop. Abbeville, which many believed would be playing for a state championship, was sitting at 2-2, it's worst record through four games since 2014.
Originally, the young Panthers were trying to get adjusted to the speed of the game, which wasn't always easy playing teams such as Westside, which reached the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, Powdersville, which just lost in the 3A state championship game, and the defending 1A state champion Southside Christian.
"It was fast-paced. Hurrying up and getting lined up, it's hard, but us sophomores, we have to step up," Gavin Calhoun said.
Something needed to change and that change was spearheaded by the sophomore class. So, the class of 2025 called themselves together to fix the problem.
"We had to come together because we (the sophomores) were playing too much," Altavious Patterson said. "We had to come together, get the childness out of the way and just grow up."
Since then, the Panthers have been rolling, and that team chemistry is a large reason why the Panthers are playing in the final game of the year for the second time in three years.
"The seniors and sophomores have really bonded together," Gage Evans said. "We've formed one team. Battling two losses, bouncing back and going through region play, we've kind of came together. Hopefully, we can finish off with one more win on Friday."
Each sophomore has stepped up for the Panthers in their individual roles this season. The trio of Jha'Louis Hadden, Patterson and Karson Norman are three of Abbeville's four leading rushers, combining for nearly 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.
Patterson had the big game in the Upper State championship on offense, powering his way for 144 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.
Defensively, the star of the game was Damarcus Leach, who had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
"I've seen them evolve game by game, week by week," Nickles said. "That's what this journey is all about, getting better each and every week. We got into the region play, and I saw some confidence in them. As we've gone into the playoffs, you've seen us take it up to another gear with those guys. .... We couldn't have played the season without them. We were 2-2 at one point, but we would have been 0-4 without those young guys."
