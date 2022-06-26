As the final group of the day started to approach the final three holes of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers golf tournament, a crowd started to follow the group.
The group’s leaders, Spence Hagood and Rod Overholt, had been battling all day through the heat, but in the final three holes, Overholt got an advantage and pulled away, claiming the 2022 SC Festival of Flowers championship, finishing with a 135 in the two-day event.
“It’s really rewarding,” Overholt said. “People don’t really realize the work it takes to get to the point where you can win a tournament against great players like Spence; he’s a great player with a bright future ahead of him.
“I spent a lot of time out here. I joined a year ago, and I’ve just tried to take advantage of the time spent out here as I could. It feels great. It’s a great feeling to know your work pays off.”
This was Overholt’s second year participating in the tournament, as he finished in a two-way tie for third place a year ago. On Sunday, he finished eight strokes better than he did a year ago.
Coming into the final day of the tournament, Overholt’s goal was to shoot a 68, but he finished one shot higher, finishing with a 69 on the day.
“Today was a very solid round,” Overholt said. “I felt like I missed some early, made a couple of bogies on the front. Probably could have avoided those. I ended up shooting what I wanted to shoot today.”
Overholt finished with a 66 on Saturday, which was second in the tournament and just two shots behind Hagood when they teed off on Sunday. Overholt credited his first day round to hanging out with his son Hunter, who plays for the Abbeville baseball team, during his first round.
“I told myself at the beginning of the round ‘If I can get it to nine, I’ll have a chance, and if I can get it to 10 (under), I’ll feel pretty good about it,” he said. “Just tried to stay focused and play my game. I couldn’t really think about what the others are shooting. It’s kind of hard to do that when your partner hits a birdie and you make par, but it all worked out.
“Later in the round is usually when I start grinding. It just kind of worked out today. Everything was just falling in the right place for me. It doesn’t always do that.”
The Festival of Flowers golf tournament should be scheduled roughly about the same time in 2023, according to Greenwood Country Club General Manager and Director of Golf Kevin Hill.
“I look forward to playing in it again,” Overholt said. “I’m just so blessed to be able to go out and play golf like this with everything going on in the world right now. You have an opportunity to go out and enjoy a beautiful day, good people and a little bit of competition. It was just a good day.”