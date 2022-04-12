ABBEVILLE — On the off chance a baseball leaves the yard during a high school game, you'll hear an eruption of cheering and yelling.
Players spill out of the dugout and surround home plate anxiously waiting for their teammate. It's a similar reaction fans see at a college baseball game or the occasional professional game, but at the high school level, it's like winning the lottery.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Abbeville's Jackson Uldrick struck gold, connecting on a curveball and driving it over the left-field fence for a two-run home run. The long ball came in the midst of a five-run first inning for the Panthers, as they cruised to a 10-4 victory against Ninety Six on Tuesday.
"It's a big park he hit in," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "(Uldrick) smoked that ball, we don't see too many go out in this place. … He's got pop, but he's struggled with pitchers mixing up their pitches on him. He's really worked on his game and it has paid off for him. I'm so proud of him."
The catcher went 2-for-3 and recorded four of Abbeville's nine RBIs against the Wildcats. Trent Delgado and Bryson Hershberger also recorded multiple RBIs in the win, as the Panthers scored 10 or more runs for the fifth-straight game.
"We have a good combination of guys," Little said. "We can hit, we have speed, we can steal bases and get ourselves into good spots. We just put a lot of pressure on you and then there's the chance that we'll bunt. We just have a lot of weapons."
The threat of aggressive baserunning coupled with Abbeville's power drove up the pitch count for Ninety Six's Payne Davis. Davis allowed seven runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Knowing that Davis was going to get the nod, Little said the team emphasized staying through the baseball rather than rolling over on it. The patience at the plate allowed Abbeville to rack up hits early and have chances to capitalize with runners in scoring position.
"Payne's our guy," Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. "He's our dude and he's always been there for us, but he struggled a little bit with hitting spots. … They did a really good job of capitalizing on pitches that we missed … you have to tip your hat to them."
Both teams will square off again as Ninety Six hosts Abbeville on April 15.
"It's just what I expected out of a region game," Little said. "That first inning really helped us … (but) it's going to be a war over there on Friday."
