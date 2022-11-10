ABBEVILLE — Michaela Harrison knew where she was going to go to college since she was a sophomore.
Lander has been her dream school since she was a kid, and now, the Abbeville senior is officially getting a chance to live out her dream, signing her national letter of intent on Wednesday.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for two years, since I’ve been committed for so long,” Harrison said. “It’s been pretty good.”
Lander stood out for a couple of reasons. It’s close to her home in Abbeville, so her parents can watch her play in blue and gold, and she’s been playing there since she was 9 or 10, attending Bearcat softball pitching and hitting camps.
“I’ve been going to their camps since I was 9 or 10, so it’s just been a big thing,” Harrison said. “I always wanted to go there, so that’s why I committed so early. It always stood out. It’s close to home so my parents could come watch. ... I always wanted to stay home. I looked at a few other schools, but Lander was just where my heart was at.”
Harrison has been a dominant player for the Panthers the past two years. She’s their leadoff hitter, star pitcher and can play anywhere in the field that coach Tim Collins needs her to play.
“It’s always an awesome feeling. Michaela is so very deserving, she’s very talented,” Collins said. “She does a lot for us. She can play anywhere for us. She’s a great softball player. She’s put a lot into it, both at the school level and the travel level.”
Alongside playing for the Panthers, Harrison plays softball for her travel team, Team South Carolina, and has played for the Post 20 softball team for the past two years.
While playing for Post 20, Harrison has won two state championships, one at Lander and one in Sumter, and played in the American Legion All-Star game, which was hosted at Lander this past summer.
