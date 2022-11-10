IMG_0139.JPG
Buy Now

Abbeville pitcher Michaela Harrison signed her National Letter of Intent with Lander on Wednesday. From left are Kelsey Brown, Katrina Harrison, Michaela Harrison, Michael Harrison and Caron Harrison.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Michaela Harrison knew where she was going to go to college since she was a sophomore.

Lander has been her dream school since she was a kid, and now, the Abbeville senior is officially getting a chance to live out her dream, signing her national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags