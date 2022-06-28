ABBEVILLE — Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles divides the offseason into what he calls “phases.”
The first phase is spring ball, then the team transitions right into 7-on-7 before strapping the pads on and playing for real during the regular season.
On Tuesday, the Panthers completed phase No. 2 of the offseason, showing off their bevy of athletes on both sides of the ball.
“It’s all phases for us,” Nickles said. “We start in the spring trying to develop a lot of physicality with pads on. Then we get to this phase we’re trying to see how good we can be at throwing the ball and how far can we progress with that with our A-ball. I’ve been pleased so far. It’s a little different when live bullets are coming at you, and we’re throwing on air as we’d like to refer to.”
Zay Rayford leads the way for an experienced and explosive Abbeville team in 2022. He returns as the team’s starting quarterback after tallying more than 960 yards of total offense last season.
As it has in prior seasons, Abbeville relied on the run in 2021. Led by Antonio Harrison’s 1,173 yards rushing, the Panthers dominated the ground game which was complemented by a stingy defense that allowed less than nine points per game. To begin 2022, the Panthers will have to replace Harrison after the rising senior suffered an injury during the offseason. Nickles said the guy to replace him is his senior quarterback.
“Zay is my guy, he is our guy,” Nickels said. “How Abbeville goes will be how Zay Rayford goes. He is just that dynamic of an athlete and you may have to see him on defense, although I don’t want to do that, because of the injury to (Harrison). He’s such a team guy that personifies the Abbeville way.”
With more responsibility placed on Rayford, Javario Tinch will also be expected to flourish in a bigger role. Tinch will look to fill the shoes of Jeremiah Lomax, who returned an interception for a touchdown in five consecutive games last season.
“Jeremiah was very diverse in that we could play him on the line and then then next play he could cover the deep third and felt comfortable doing it,” Nickles said. “Javario is a true free safety. His frame is set up for it and what I tell people all the time is that he is physical as well. You wouldn’t realize if you look at him, but he’s a physical football player.”
With Tinch and Rayford leading the way, the Panthers will look to advance further than the 2A State Championship. First, Abbeville will have to get through a challenging non-region slate that features Powdersville, Southside Christian and Westside.
“It’s all a part of our process,” Nickels said. “When you look at our schedule, it sounded like a good idea putting together a tough schedule and now that we’re getting closer to it’s like ‘Man what am I doing?’ It’s going to be really tough early.”