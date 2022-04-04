Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
WARE SHOALS — Heading into the top of the fifth, Abbeville had struggled at the plate. The Panthers had put a couple of runners on base and moved them into scoring position but hadn't put any runs on the board.
A combination of walks and hit by pitches changed the score in a hurry, as the Panthers went from trailing by a run to leading by seven by the end of the fifth, resulting in a 12-1 win against Ware Shoals.
"The key with us is we try to play one pitch at a time all night," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "Early in the game, we swung at pitches that we didn't need to and got ourselves out. They had the momentum. They were making all the plays. We finally settled down, waited for some pitches, drew some walks and got ourselves in good counts.
"We were getting in 2-0, 2-1 counts, where early in the game, we were swinging at pitches that we don't need to. That gives you a chance to put some pressure on and runners on with less than two outs. That's the key."
Overall, the Panthers scored eight runs off just three hits in the fifth.
Abbeville tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to officially put the game out of reach. Once again, the Panthers were patient at the plate, drawing walks but scored this time by taking advantage of a pair of Hornet errors.
Andrew Booth and Trent Delgado led the way for the Panthers, each knocking in a pair of runs. Delgado and Bryson Hershberger each finished with a multi-hit game.
On the mound, Chase Fisher dominated for Abbeville. The right-hander allowed just one run off two hits while striking out four.
"He was solid. He did a great job of mixing his pitches," Little said. "He was able to throw whatever in any count. There was the one inning that they got a run, but he settled down and got out of a jam. There were several times that we made mistakes behind him, but he got the next out. It was very bulldog like."
