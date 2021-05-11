AHS to raise funds during bass tournament
Abbeville High School will host the 10th annual Bass Tournament Booster Club Fundraiser on May 15.
The tournament will start 3 p.m. at Hwy 72 Elberton Boat Ramp on Lake Russell. The first-place prize is $1500.
There is a $100 entry fee per boat, which includes a $10 big fish credit. Cash or checks are accepted, and checks can be made payable to: AHS Panther Booster Club P.O. Box 1214 Abbeville, SC 29620.
For more information, contact Bryan Ferguson at 864-378-4261 or Lee Polatty at 864-828-0416.
MLB tells A’s to explore relocation
OAKLAND, Calif. — Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.
MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”
In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their ballpark, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023.
Ex-Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dies
HONOLULU — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.
Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press.
Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect, he bypassed the NFL draft in order to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones.
Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season.
Jordan Zimmermann retires after 13 seasons
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday two appearances into his 13th season in the major leagues, ending a career in which the two-time All-Star pitched the Washington Nationals’ first no-hitter.
Zimmermann went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and ’14 while with the Nationals.