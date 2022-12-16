ABBEVILLE — The Vikings had a lot going for them with four minutes to go.
Emerald turned a substantial Abbeville lead and trimmed it down to five points in a matter of a few minutes.
Abbeville boys basketball coach Douglas Belcher’s solution was simple.
“We just had to settle down and run our offense.”
A Jay Hill 2-pointer stopped the bleeding, Abbeville continued to score and the Panthers held on to claim a 61-55 win Friday night.
“We came out with a good win, played a good team,” Belcher said. “(Emerald) coach (John-Mark) Scruggs went in at halftime, made some adjustments, came out and the guys complied, made it a very interesting game.”
The Panthers held a 16-point lead at the break after a dominant first half, but after the Vikings came out of the locker room, they were nailing shots. Emerald outscored Abbeville 17-10 in the third with KJ Morton leading the way both from the field and from the line.
Morton scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, shooting 7-for-8 at the charity stripe and draining the occasional bucket. The senior also snagged a few crucial rebounds in the run, along with DonTravis Jackson who also posted 13 points.
“I’m so proud of our kids for battling, they had every reason at halftime to put their head down,” Scruggs said. “We just went to work, we just worked harder. We started hitting the boards, started defending better.”
The Emerald surge was put to rest late in the game, as the Panthers scored just enough to fend off the Vikings. PJ Singletary, who led Abbeville with 21 points, played a huge part in surviving the late-game scare, knocking down five free throws as the intentional fouls rolled in.
However, the first half was a much different story for Abbeville.
Instead of playing to survive, the Panthers played extremely well from the tip. Javario Tinch was one the first Panthers to strike first, slamming down an alley-oop dunk that shook the gym inside Abbeville High School.
Until halftime, it was hard for Emerald to silence the Abbeville home crowd, as the Panthers posted a 25-point first quarter in front of the packed house. Any run the Vikings were mustering was quickly shot down by a dynamic Abbeville offense.
Friday night showed fans inside Abbeville High School a good game, and luckily for them, these two teams will go at it again Monday at Emerald. But for Belcher and his squad, they’ll use their first win on the season to inspire confidence.
“I think this win will give us a little confidence boost going ahead to our next game,” Belcher said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
