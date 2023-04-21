ABBEVILLE — It was a special night for the Panthers.
Abbeville honored its seniors on Senior Night Friday before its game against Newberry.
And those seniors took care of business quickly.
The Abbeville softball team took advantage of free bases and phenomenal pitching, cruising to a 13-0 win over Newberry in five innings.
“Good Senior Night, glad we got to honor our seniors, I thought our pitchers pitched well,” Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. “If we get good pitching, we’ve always got a chance and I thought they did a good job. All in all, it was a good night for us.”
The Panthers’ road to victory started inside the circle. The duo of Caylee “Bug” Brown and Michaela Harrison held the Bulldogs scoreless, striking out a total of 13 batters.
Brown, the starter for Abbeville, went three innings, tossing eight strikeouts and not giving up a single hit.
How does she do it?
“I’m just in my own little world, I have conversations with myself,” Brown said. “I just don’t beat myself up. If I throw a ball, I throw a ball. If I throw a strike, I throw a strike. It’s the same feeling. I’ve been pitching since I was eight years old, so it’s just natural.”
At the plate, the Panthers were also dominant. Although Abbeville just totaled seven hits, it used those knocks to send runners around after they got on by way of a free base. The Panthers found their biggest payday doing this in the third, scoring six runs in that frame.
After a strikeout, a walk, hit by pitch and another walk set up a run scored on error to get things started for Abbeville. The Panthers scored two more times on another hit by pitch and RBI groundout.
Then came the hits.
Lauryn Foster and Brown hit back-to-back doubles, giving Abbeville a 10-run lead after the third. The Panthers scored three more runs in the fourth, and closed out the win with three strikeouts from Harrison in the fifth.
“You gotta be patient, sometimes when you play in games like this, you get a little anxious to hit the ball and anxious to swing. Everybody wants to have a good night on Senior Night,” Collins said. “Let’s be patient, wait on a good pitch. I thought we did a good job doing that.”
With the win, Abbeville moves to 4-2 in region. Looking ahead to next week, the Panthers will play two games against Mid-Carolina, the current first-place team in the region.
“Mid-Carolina’s a very good softball team, and we hope to come out and compete and play well,” Collins said. “We’re gonna have to hit the ball to give ourselves a chance offensively. We’re going to have to pitch good and play good defense, but we’re excited about the challenge.”