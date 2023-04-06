ABBEVILLE — After Tuesday's win at Ninety Six, Abbeville softball coach Tim Collins said if his team can build a lead, its pitching can do the rest.
But for most of the game, Caylee Brown didn't need much help.
The Abbeville senior dominated, striking out eight of the first nine Wildcats she faced. She had a no-hitter going until the top of the sixth inning and led the Panthers to a season sweep against Ninety Six, winning 8-4.
"I think we play with a lot of emotion, which is good for us, but we have to be able to control those emotions to finish games," Collins said. "We're getting better. Our pitching has been phenomenal this week. Bug (Brown) had a great game.
"I'm very proud of our girls. We're hitting better than we have all year. Two big wins. Ninety Six is a great team, and they're going to be around for a long time."
Brown went the distance, allowing four unearned runs with two hits and 18 punchouts.
"She hits her spots," Collins said. "If her ball moves a lot, she's very good. She had a lot of movement tonight and did a really good job of hitting the corners and mixing up her pitches. As long as she's moving the ball and getting good spin on it, she's going to be good."
Just as they did two nights earlier, the Panthers jumped on Ninety Six early.
They scored three runs in the first four batters thanks to a Wildcat error and a groundout and a heads-up running play by Lauryn Foster, who scored from second on the groundout.
Abbeville added to its lead in the fourth.
With three of the four Panthers to reach on singles, Garianna Burton delivered with the bases loaded, sending a line drive to center for a two-RBI double. An error and a passed ball plated two more runs before Audrey McCurry singled to center for the final Panther run of the game.
For the second game in a row, Abbeville scored eight runs but only two were earned against Wildcat starter Meghan Kimberling.
"That's the key (scoring early)," Collins said. "If you get off to a good start, instead of something bad happening to you early, it takes a little bit of pressure off and it's easier to play. That's happened to us. We've gotten down early in some games that we've lost and just never recovered. The fact that we were able to get out to a lead and hit the ball well was big for us tonight."
Abbeville was cruising until the sixth.
After a strikeout to lead off the inning, a hit-by-pitch and walk put two runners on for the Wildcats. For really the first time all game, they got solid contact, as Emma Gentry drilled a ball past the Panthers' shortstop for the first run of the frame.
Then Brooke Coster broke up the no-hitter with a triple to left field, plating two more runs. She came into score a pitch later when McKendree Davis tripled to right field.
But Brown retired four of the next six Wildcats by a strikeout to cap off the season sweep.
With the win, Abbeville improves to 2-2 in region play, while Ninety Six falls to 3-3.