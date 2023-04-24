ABBEVILLE — It was in the perfect situation.
The Abbeville softball team was in a pitchers' dual against Mid-Carolina for five innings, but heading to the bottom of the sixth, it had the top of its order coming up.
And it did damage.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Garianna Burton drew a full-count walk. She was on second base one pitch later with her second stolen base of the game.
Then Lauryn Foster did what she's done all year and all game: put the ball in play.
The Panther senior found a hole in shallow left field to score Burton from second, giving the Panthers a one-run lead.
"I was literally all the way at home plate, and I was screaming so loud I was going dizzy," Michaela Harrison said of her reaction when Burton scored. "I didn't even know what was going on. I just knew right then that we won. We knew that if we scored first that we would win."
After Foster stole third, Audrey McCurry knocked her in with a grounder to second.
Caylee Brown followed up by retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh, giving Abbeville a 2-0 win.
"It's great. Now we know that we're going to be first or second (in the region), so we get a home playoff game," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "I thought our pitching and defense tonight was phenomenal."
It started in the circle with Brown.
The Panther senior was on cruise control the entire game, tossing all seven innings while punching out seven. She only allowed five runners all night, off two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. The other runner reached by an error.
She even took a line drive off the leg in the top of the sixth before firing over to first for the out.
"The biggest thing is getting outs first," Brown said. "If I get hurt, I'm going to get the out first before I start crying about it. I just feel like, I have the same attitude. If I throw a ball, I throw a ball. If I throw a strike, I throw a strike. I can't really get upset, it's just part of the game."
Offensively, the Panthers were struggling to string together base runners.
In the first, Burton and Foster reached base with singles, but they were followed up with a pair of strikeouts to end the innings.
A leadoff triple by Foster in the bottom of the fourth provided the next Panther base runner, but three-straight strikeouts ended the threat. Abbeville struck out 13 times in the win but strung the hits together when it needed to in the bottom of the sixth.
With the win, Abbeville will either finish first or second in Region 2-AA, which means it will host a playoff game. For the Panther seniors, it is the first time in their Abbeville careers they will play a game at home in the postseason.
"It actually feels great. I haven't had that (a home playoff game) since I was in the eighth grade at Dixie," Brown said.
Abbeville wraps up its season on Wednesday at Mid-Carolina. A win will give it the region championship.