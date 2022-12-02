Jamie Nickles has been here plenty of times before — nine times to be exact.
In years with a state final appearance, his Abbeville Panthers have been absolutely dominant, amounting to a 102-8-1 record, including three undefeated seasons.
This season is no exception.
Per usual, the Panthers are rolling through their playoff slate, outscoring their opponents 205-51 after a 41-16 Upper State title victory over Saluda last Friday.
For the 19th-year head coach, going back to Columbia doesn’t get old.
“We’re excited to be here,” Nickles said. “When you get to this point, playing this week, you’ve done something right, obviously, so we’re just going to enjoy it and understand that we’re playing against a really elite team.”
That really elite team Abbeville will face Friday is Oceanside Collegiate, a team that has also cruised through its portion of the Class 2A bracket. The Lower State representative from Mt. Pleasant is a relatively new team, playing their first season in 2016.
Oceanside has a program record of 53-21, which pales in comparison to Abbeville’s record of 726-328-26 over the course of 103 seasons. Friday obviously presents a lot of new for the Landsharks in their first state title appearance, but the Panthers are facing some new as well.
“Each (state final is) a little different. The gameplan’s different, the opponent’s a little different, the group of kids is a little different for you,” Nickles said. “For this group here, it’ll be a little bit of a new experience, although a lot of them were with me in 2020, and so they’ve been through it before.”
The Panthers will depend a lot on that elder leadership Friday, much like they have the rest of the season. Senior quarterback Zay Rayford is one of many key players who played on that state title team, scoring on a 87-yard kickoff return in the 37-6 steamrolling of Marion.
This season, and especially last Friday against Saluda, Rayford has shown up big. The senior scored two crucial touchdowns to give Abbeville the lead, running for 113 yards in the second half.
Rayford is also joined by veterans in Antonio Harrison, Jamal Marshall and Ty Cade from that 2020 team. However, the Landsharks could be a more talented squad than the team the Panthers faced at Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium just two years ago.
“(Oceanside is) probably one of the top two or three teams in the state of South Carolina. They have players come in from all over the country and they do a great job of coaching,” Nickles said. “Everything (stands out). Their speed, their size, they’re so well-coached.”
Oceanside boasts a relatively balanced offense with a stellar running back in senior Vaughn Blue, who has averaged 170 yards per game in seven games.
The Landsharks’ quarterback in Edward Reidenback is also a force to be reckoned with, as he passed for 1,689 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in those seven games. The junior’s favorite target is wide receiver Cole Strickler with 25 catches for 486 yards and four scores.
Anchoring Oceanside’s offensive line might be its most eye-catching player in senior Monroe Freeling. He is a four-star Georgia commit with other offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon, as well as in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson.
And much like Abbeville, Oceanside often puts its opponents away early with an average win margin of 30 points compared to the Panthers’ 32.2.
The Landsharks have also played their share of tough opponents with a 28-0 win over 5A Sumter and a close 29-28 loss to 4A Lower State champ South Florence.
It’ll be a tall task for Abbeville when toe touches leather at 2 p.m. Friday, but the Panthers are fired up, including Harrison.
“It’s exciting, knowing that we’ve been working,” Harrison said. “Everybody been talking about them, so we’re ready to see what it’s like to play them.”