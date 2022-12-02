COLUMBIA — “That won’t happen again.”
Those were the words of Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford before the start of this football season, talking about the Panthers coming up short of reaching the state championship game in 2021.
Fast-forward to 2022. Rayford and the rest of the Abbeville seniors were standing at the center of Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia on Friday, hoisting the Class 2A state championship trophy so the throng of Abbeville fans could see it.
It was their redemption tour.
These seniors captured a state title as sophomores in 2020, but fell short in a loss to Gray Collegiate in last year’s Upper State title game. Their fingerprints were all over Friday’s 35-20 win against Oceanside Collegiate.
This season was a literal and figurative uphill battle for the Panthers.
“Every practice we run the hills,” Rayford said. “We do 10-20 hills almost every day. I felt like we wanted it more than anybody. People doubted us a lot.”
Abbeville fumbled twice inside the red zone in last year’s Upper State title game, which ultimately cost it a chance to play for a state championship.
“We kept it in our head that we didn’t ever want to do that again,” said Rayford, who had a rushing and passing touchdown Friday afternoon. “There is nothing like winning it your senior year. It feels amazing.”
Senior Ty Cade ran for a touchdown and blocked a PAT attempt.
“This is what we’ve been working for the whole time,” Cade said. “Everybody doubted us. We made it to the end like we always do. We’ve been preparing for this. We’ve been sticking together as a team and hyping it up all week. We had to get some kind of revenge or something.”
Senior Antonio Harrison missed most of the regular season while rehabbing from an ACL tear. He ran for a touchdown against Oceanside — and made a big statement on defense early in the game.
Oceanside got the ball to Abbeville’s 39-yard line on its first drive, then went for it on fourth down. Harrison broke up an Edward Reidenbach pass for a turnover on downs.
“We just went up there man-to-man and said, ‘Let the best dog win.’ I went out there and I won,” Harrison said.
He said coach Jamie Nickles told the players they would return to Columbia after falling short last season.
“We worked hard every day, including in the weight room,” Harrison said. “We came out here and executed on everything we worked for.”
Senior Javario Tinch, who starts at safety but also occasionally lines up at receiver, had a spectacular TD reception in the second quarter.
Abbeville lost two regular season games — to Class 3A Powdersville and Class 4A Westside — early, something that’s unusual for the Panthers. That, coupled with the previous-season loss to Gray Collegiate, might have had some fans worried.
“We had never lost,” Tinch said. “That hurt us. We wanted to win state that year. But we’re here now. We kept our heads high after those two losses.”
Senior defensive back Kendall Barr added a big interception late in the third quarter.
“I felt locked in,” Barr said. “A lot of energy. No mistakes. That’s it.”
He and his teammates learned a hard lesson in the 2021 loss to Gray.
“Just don’t let it happen again,” Barr said. “We got here. Everybody said we couldn’t do it. But we did it, man. Most of the guys on this team grew up playing rec ball together. We’re pretty good, man. I love this team.”
Nickles, who won his eighth state title, listened as his seniors’ game stats were read to him.
“That group of kids did such a great job,” the coach said. “Usually, juniors and seniors are buddies. But when you have to bring sophomores and seniors together for a complete football team, that’s a challenge. Give our seniors a lot of credit for sacrificing that.”