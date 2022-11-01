Abbeville, Saluda remain steady in final rankings From staff reports Nov 1, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Saluda’s Jaylen Nick looks for an opening downfield in the Tigers’ Week 7 contest with Strom Thurmond. INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Buy Now Abbeville's Antonio Harrison looks for running room on a kick return during last Friday's game against Ninety Six. INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the final South Carolina Prep football poll, Saluda and Abbeville remained put at their previous rankings at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively.Abbeville finished its regular season with a blowout win against Ninety Six, finishing with a perfect region schedule and a region championship for the seventh straight season.The Panthers running attack was on full display early once Jamal Marshall started the game with a 54-yard touchdown run. Overall, the Panthers ran for 236 yards in the 34-point win.Abbeville is one of two Lakelands teams that will have a home playoff game Friday, as it hosts Columbia.Saluda wrapped up its season with a two-game winning streak, defeating Fox Creek two weeks ago and Batesburg-Leesville on Friday.In the rivalry game, the Tigers got their scoring started late in the second quarter with a Tyleke Mathis 67-yard punt return. Mathis also iced the game with a 68-yard run.Saluda will host its first-round matchup against Liberty on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Abbeville Saluda Win Sport American Football Game Panthers Winning Streak Scoring Most read sports Cameron Dorn attempts to break third world record Abbeville steamrolls Ninety Six in region finale Six local players recognized at Touchdown Club meeting Greenwood clinches playoff berth with dismantling of Pickens Ninety Six, Abbeville set to do battle in region finale Submit game results Share your scores with us. Submit results SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run GHS softball players volunteer at Greenwood Miracle League