Emetrious “Red” Scott’s cross-country move to California to fulfill his dream of playing college football brought many growing pains.
The former Abbeville standout running back graduated in 2015 and made his first stop at Victor Valley College, located nearly 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
Scott helped lead the Rams to a 10-1 record and a conference championship that season, but realized the school wasn’t the best fit for him to grow as a person.
He left the program after his freshman season and transferred to nearby Mt. San Antonio College. Scott was ready to make an instant impact for his next college team, but was forced to redshirt his sophomore year because of continued academic struggles.
It was the first time Scott didn’t play football in the fall since he was six years old. That was the only motivation he needed to get back on the field.
“I wasn’t the best student in high school when it came to academics, so going to junior college was a second chance to reach my goals and reach my dreams,” Scott said. “The most important thing I learned was patience. Being patient with God and yourself about everything, because everything you want to achieve is a process.”
Mt. SAC served as a fresh start for Scott. He made significant improvement academically and saw time primarily as a wide receiver and return specialist in his return to the field in 2017.
Scott made 46 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, a resurgent season that earned him offers from bigger colleges.
Scott ultimately chose to play his final two seasons at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas. In a game against Arizona Christian during his junior year, Scott set a single-game program record with 251 receiving yards and also made a career-high 12 catches.
He finished the season with 1,181 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns and was a second-team All-SAC selection.
“I was able to do exceptionally well there and earn all types of accolades,” Scott said. “It was a great junior season individually, and I just wanted to transfer it over into my senior season.”
Instead, Scott battled through a hamstring injury this past season. He suffered the injury in preseason camp and played in just four games.
Scott has spent the offseason training in California for his pro day with hopes of impressing NFL teams before the draft. He has since returned to Abbeville County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was just out there getting my speed right for pro day,” Scott said. “I knew once they saw my speed that would bring a lot of looks.”
Scott said he’s spoken with NFL scouts and a few CFL teams after participating in senior bowl games. In the FAF D2 Senior Bowl, he was named the offensive MVP after totaling 277 all-purpose yards, 159 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Scott’s family fuels him. He met his fiancé, Keana, at Mt. SAC, and they have an eight-month-old son, Adonis.
“My family means the world to me,” Scott said. “They motivate me in ways that words can’t describe. They provide an extra motivation. I love them to death.”
Scott said he’s grateful for his experiences at his three colleges and thinks he learned how to remain resilient in the process.
“I feel like me going across the country was very challenging, but at the same time, it was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Scott said. “If you feel like you’ve got a dream, you’ve got to go chase it. There’s going to be many hardships, but you’ve just got to keep climbing and not give up.”