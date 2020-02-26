Abbeville’s Paul named Co-Region Player of Year
Abbeville senior Titus Paul was named Co-Region 2-2A Player of the Year along with Deavion Scales of Fox Creek. Abbeville coach Doug Belcher was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Abbeville placed three more players on the All-Region team. Dre Watt, Jhalyn Shuler and JD Moore were named to the team.
Ninety Six’s Logan Bruce and Jack Waldrop were named to the All-Region team. Saluda’s Dallan Wright, Trey Bryant and Keenan Brooks were also named to the All-Region team.
4 LU women’s players make academic team
Four Lander women’s basketball players were named to the Peach Belt Conference’s Teams of Academic Distinction, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Sarah Crews, Quin’De’Ja Hamilton, Jessica Harris, and Miriam Recarte were all named to the team. The four Bearcats matched UNC Pembroke for the most players on the team. Lander’s three sophomores on the team were the most in the conference.
A senior from Sumter, Harris has earned a 3.33 GPA in Mass Communication. The sophomore trio is led by Crews, a North Augusta native who sports a 3.80 GPA while majoring in Business. Hamilton, from Waynesboro, Georgia, has a 3.4 GPA in Physical Education. Recarte, a native of Pamplona, Spain, has a 3.3 GPA in Physical Science.
Alston, Cobzaru make academic team
The Lander men’s basketball team placed two players on the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, the league office announced on Wednesday.
The conference honored Elijah Alston and Codrin Cobzaru as team of academic distinction performers.
To be eligible for the Team of Academic Distinction, a student-athlete must: 1) participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor, 2) achieve a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale), and 3) have completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution.
Hornets’ Monk suspended indefinitely
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the last seven games.
Boykin gets prison for beating woman
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend.
Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin’s attorney said his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year.
Giants release Ogletree, Martin
INDIANAPOLIS — The New York Giants released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin, clearing significant salary cap space Wednesday with the departure of their two most expensive defensive players.
Rebuilding anew under rookie head coach Joe Judge, the Giants gained more than $13 million in cap savings by jettisoning Ogletree ($8.25 million) and Martin ($4.8 million).
Ogletree, who was a first-round draft pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, was acquired two years ago in a trade for two third-day selections in 2018. Martin signed as a free agent the day after the Ogletree trade, after playing his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Yanks’ Stanton likely to miss opening day
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf, another significant injury for a team that was beset by health problems last season.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday.