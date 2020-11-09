Tickets for Friday’s first round football playoff game between Abbeville and Batesburg-Leesville at Hite Stadium in Abbeville will be available online only. They will not be sold at the gate prior to the game.
Tickets will be sold using an e-ticket service at rb.gy/pd6d7i.
South Carolina High School League pass-holders should contact athletic director Maggie Jameson at mjameson@acsdsc.org to request your ticket. No other passes will be permitted.
Gates will open one hour before kickoff, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Face masks are required for entry and should be worn at all times. Disposable masks will be sold for $1 at the gate.
Social distancing protocols will be followed throughout the duration of the event.
A clear-bag policy will be enforced.