ABBEVILLE — Coach Jamie Nickles cautioned his Abbeville team in the huddle following Thursday night's win against Greenwood in the WCTEL Kickoff Classic.
"I don't want to hear you talking," Nickles said, reminding his team this was simply a scrimmage and no time to celebrate too much.
The Class 2A Panthers beat the Class 4A Eagles 7-0 in a scrimmage that was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams fumbling away possessions after long drives.
"I thought I saw two pretty good football teams," Nickles said. "They are quick as cats, they are good at what they do, and I've got a lot of respect for them. But I thought our kids battled."
With Antonio Harrison, the Panthers' leading rusher from last season, out with an ACL injury, Abbeville put the ball in five different players' hands. Jamal Marshall led the way with 60 yards on five carries — 41 of which came on the game's only touchdown.
"I thought that was a really good job by our offensive line, and it was a great job of him finding that hole and getting up in there and making a good run," Nickles said.
Greenwood running back Ve Morton led the Eagles with 45 yards rushing, while Tyrone Lindsey had 26 and Kaleb Burton had 21.
"Their offense is hard to stop," Nickles said. "Their fullback is a really good player. They had some good drives, and we have a lot to work on."
Because of a heat delay during the first game of the Classic and a lightning delay in the second matchup, Greenwood and Abbeville played under a running clock by the time the third game arrived.
"We got to play," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "Honestly, that's the big takeaway."
Burton was 2-of-4 passing for 1 yard.
"We had a couple of chances to make a big play early, and we had a dumb penalty that cost us," Liner said. "We fumbled. They fumbled too. We kind of felt like it was going to be like this. I'm just glad we got to do some stuff and give ourselves some film to look at and correct some things."
The Eagles hadn't had much practice time before this scrimmage.
"It's just this time of year," Liner said. "It's what it's supposed to look like this time of year."
