Daeja Belton knew there’d be a learning curve when she arrived at Converse College.
The Abbeville High alum only started competing in the hurdles during her senior season with the Panthers’ track and field team.
After a challenging freshman season at Converse, coach Brandon Morton came close to taking Belton out of the hurdles and moving her elsewhere.
“When I first got here, I wasn’t even going to stay as a hurdler because everything was just going bad,” Belton said, with a laugh. “I didn’t have the technique or form down at all. When I was recruited here, I think my coach was just taking a chance on me. I couldn’t do any of the drills and looked like I wasn’t meant to be a hurdler at all.”
Belton pleaded with Morton, a Greenwood High alum, to keep her as a hurdler. Morton maintained his confidence in Belton, and it ultimately paid off.
“I’m from Greenwood, so I’m always looking to recruit from that area,” Morton said. “I remember her just being a hard worker, and that’s what we look for in our program: blue-collar athletes that are tough. Her freshman year, I was ready to take her out of the hurdles because it wasn’t going too well.
“Her personality, she begged me to put her back in there, and I did. Thank God I did and that I listened to her. She was determined to be a good hurdler.”
Plenty has changed for Belton since that freshman season. Now in her senior year, Belton has punched her ticket to the Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan.
Belton qualified for the national event after setting a school and conference record with a time of 13.95 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles earlier this month.
Belton also captured first-place finishes in the Southern Wesleyan Invitational and Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge, and she put up a personal best time of 12.70 seconds in the Winthrop Invitational this season.
The turnaround and progression into one of Converse’s top hurdlers has been special for Belton, who never wavered in her development.
“Being able to compete in nationals would mean everything because, since the very beginning, I’ve had a love for hurdling and a willingness to commit to it and get better at it,” Belton said. “I’ve always just tried to stay humble and stay focused, and I still feel like I have so much further to go as a hurdler.”
Belton will now prepare to compete in the national championship, which will take place May 27-29 at Allendale’s GVSU South Complex.
Morton said he always expected Belton to be able to culminate her college career with a trip to nationals.
“We felt like this was probably supposed to happen last year for her, if not for COVID shortening our season,” Morton said. “We knew it’d be one big progression for her to where we are now. She just got faster and faster in each race. She’s just a hard worker, and we always felt like this moment would come.”