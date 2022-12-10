The 2021-22 season was a tough one for the Abbeville girls basketball team. After starting the season on a eight-game losing streak, the Panthers finally got their first win of the season with a region win against Greenville Tech Charter before winning their season finale against Liberty on the road.
But that was last year, and with a majority of his players back from last season, Abbeville coach Julius Crawford is excited to see how his team has grown since its last game in early February.
“We’re excited to start the basketball season in a new region with great opponents. Ninety Six and Saluda with coach (Anarie) Duckett and coach (Jeanette) Wilder, Newberry and Mid-Carolina,” Crawford said. “We’re excited to see how our athletes stand up against their athletes. We’re expecting to see great things this year with the nucleus returning.”
That core nucleus is made up of four seniors led by Lauren Foster, Dychel Bolden, Michaela Harrison, and Talia Martin. Samari London and Tori Cannady also have experience as juniors.
“They should be a good core nucleus to start play with and carry us into the region,” Crawford said. “We have a great nucleus of younger players, so I’m excited to see how they come together and grow as a team.”
With the Panthers football team winning the 2A state championship, both basketball teams will get a late start to the season, pushing the original start date from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, where the Panthers will travel to McCormick.
The late start to the season means more practice time for the Panthers, but that could be a double-edged sword, since they are going up against themselves more than live competition for more than a month.
“Being on the court from the beginning of November to December without any games and very few scrimmages, it is difficult for the girls to stay focused and work hard every day,” Crawford said. “Sometimes they think I’m a little harder on them than I probably should be. We need to work hard, and (the late start) gives us time to work on the basics to improve our play and shot selection.”
Despite a late start to the season, Crawford has been working with his players for a little more than a month now, specifically working on defense, shot selection and ball handling, three areas the Panthers struggled with last season.
“It’s going to be quite interesting to get them on the floor,” Crawford. “I expect to see some improvement from the offseason workouts and see them start gelling as a team in real game situations. (Crawford expects to see) them implement the things that we have been practicing on and improve on where we were from last year.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.