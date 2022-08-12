Abbeville has now seen a spread team and a double-wing team in its two marquee preseason scrimmages.
"I think that's prepared us for a variety of type football we'll have to play this year," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "I like some things I see. I don't like other things. There's a lot of improvement to be made, but we'll get started on that Monday. Now it starts counting."
On Friday night at the Greenwood Jamboree at J.W. Babb Stadium, the Panthers' defense got a series of tests. Their defensive backs were challenged with Strom Thurmond's passing game. The defensive front was put to the test in holding back the Rebels on a crucial goal-line stand.
"This will be a good lab/film session to get better on," Nickles said.
In the end, Abbeville did what Abbeville does — find ways to score. The Panthers beat the Rebels 14-0 in the two-quarter scrimmage. This was the Panthers' last preseason matchup before traveling to McCormick next Friday for the season-opener for both teams.
The Panthers first got on the board when quarterback Zay Rayford found Karson Norman wide open down the sidelines for a 70-yard scoring pass on the third play of the game.
On Abbeville's second drive, Ty Cade ran in from 9 yards out to account for the final points.
Rayford had runs of 44 and 45 yards in the scrimmage.
Varsity newcomer Altavious Patterson had a solid game. The big fullback adds a new wrinkle to an Abbeville offense that typically gets most of its yards on jet sweeps and quarterback runs.
"He's tailormade to play under center," Nickles said of Patterson.
Both teams recovered fumbles. Strom's best chance to score came when it had first-and-goal at the Abbeville 5-yard line, but the Panthers repelled the Rebels and took over on downs.