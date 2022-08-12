Abbeville has now seen a spread team and a double-wing team in its two marquee preseason scrimmages. 

"I think that's prepared us for a variety of type football we'll have to play this year," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "I like some things I see. I don't like other things. There's a lot of improvement to be made, but we'll get started on that Monday. Now it starts counting."

