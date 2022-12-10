When Abbeville hoisted the 2A state championship trophy on Dec. 2, Abbeville boys basketball coach Doug Belcher knew it was finally his time to get back in the gym with his players.
Sure he had a couple of players working out and working in the gym, but the majority of his team was still playing until just last week.
But now that football is officially over with a state championship trophy, it’s basketball season in Abbeville, and the expectations are the same as they are in football — make a deep run if not win the whole thing.
“I’m very excited to get the year started,” Belcher said. “We had to wait for football, but it’s something that I’m used to by now. We normally make it or we go deep into the playoffs, so we always get a late start. (Monday) was our first day, so you can tell their legs aren’t under them from football, so we have to work them in slow.
‘I’m looking for great things this year. Preseason poll we’re No. 1 in our region. We have a couple players that were selected as preseason All-Region. I’m looking for good things out of this group.”
Abbeville reached the third round of the playoffs last season before losing on the road in Columbia against Gray Collegiate. In that 20-point loss, the Panthers didn’t play like themselves, struggling to score inside throughout the duration of the game. But they bring back a majority of that team, led by a group of six seniors highlighted by Javario Tinch, who was the Index-Journal Player of the Year as a junior.
Tinch averaged a team-high 16 points a game, while fellow now seniors PJ Singletary and Antonio Harrison averaged 12.4 and 9.9 points, respectively.
“I’m excited to see them gel together and play more as a team. I’m hoping that a heart of a champion from football season carries over,” Belcher said. “I think we’ll have a great year this year.”
While there’s a strong group returning, Abbeville will need to replace two starters — Jeremiah Lomax and Rasheed Davis. Davis was the team’s second leading scorer with 14.3 points per game, while Lomax was one of the primary ball handlers and best facilitator last year.
While it’ll be tough to replace both ball handlers, Belcher believes Zay Rayford will be able to handle the role as a starter this year.
“I believe our quarterback Mr. (Zay) Rayford will be able to handle that (role of being the point guard),” Belcher said. “Tinch will help in a little bit. I’ve been working with him and PJ to handle the ball more.”
Abbeville starts its season on Dec. 14 at McCormick. In the time before that first game, Belcher said the key is focusing on the Panthers’ defense as they work on getting back into the flow of basketball.
