Photo of Tinch
Buy Now

Abbeville senior Javario Tinch jams down a buzzer-beating dunk at the end of the first half in his team's Tuesday night win over Newberry.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Javario Tinch knows how to put on a show.

He’s accustomed to dunks, but one Tuesday night really made an impression.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags