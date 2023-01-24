ABBEVILLE — Javario Tinch knows how to put on a show.
He’s accustomed to dunks, but one Tuesday night really made an impression.
No, his buzzer-beating second-quarter slam wasn’t pivotal to the outcome of the game. It was, however, very symbolic of what transpired the eight minutes before.
After a back-and-forth first, the Abbeville boys basketball team broke it wide open, stepping up on defense and continuing to score in a 94-67 bludgeoning of Newberry.
“Starting out, we looked tight. We loosened up, playing a little,” Abbeville coach Douglas Belcher said. “It always started on the defensive end, got some turnovers, had some key knock-down shots (from) Jay Tinch and Patrick Singletary. Just went all the way tonight.”
The first and second quarters were day and night defensively for the Panthers. In the first, blinking didn’t seem like an option with both teams running back and forth, scoring bucket after bucket in the 47-point quarter.
Then, Belcher made an adjustment, and a very simple one at that — he switched to a 2-3 zone after playing man-to-man.
The visiting Bulldogs made just three field goals in the second, as Abbeville slowed down Newberry’s fast-paced offense. The Panthers also shut down Newberry’s Ty Davis who had just scored 13 points the quarter before to two free throws in the second.
“He was shooting some shots. We just wanted to put a hand in his face and do a fly-by on the shot just to disturb him a little bit and it worked in our favor,” Belcher said.
From there offensively, it was all Abbeville.
There wasn’t a quarter where Abbeville didn’t score 20 points or more. There wasn’t a quarter Tinch, Singletary or JD Baylor didn’t score. Ultimately, there wasn’t a quarter where the Panthers slowed down.
Four different Panthers scored in double figures with Tinch leading his team with 23 points. Baylor had 20 points, Antonio Harrison ended his night with 19 and Singletary wrapped up the win with 15.
On the other side of the floor, Abbeville kept running a 2-3 zone and it kept working. While transition points were Newberry’s bread and butter in the first, the Panthers slowed down that attack and kept the Bulldogs in front of them the rest of the way.
Tuesday night’s performance came as a surprise to many, considering Newberry is the No. 9-ranked team in Class 2A.
But not Belcher.
“I expected it, but they had to play up to their potential,” Belcher said. “We kinda played up to our potential at all levels of the game, inside, outside, so we’re real pleased with the victory.”
With the region-altering win over the talented Bulldogs, the stakes for Friday night’s home rematch against Saluda have shot up.
And this time around, Belcher’s Panthers hope they can be on the winning end.
“(Saluda) beat us in overtime by three (in our last meeting), so we owe them one,” Belcher said.