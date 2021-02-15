Abbeville boys defeat Crescent
Abbeville’s varsity boys basketball team defeated Crescent 53-36 Monday night.
Javario Tinch led the Panthers with 20 points.
Lander men fall to Columbus State
The Lander men’s basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season Monday night when Columbus State’s Lorenzo Anderson hit a basket with two seconds left, handing the Bearcats a 70-69 Peach Belt Conference defeat at Horne Arena.
The game featured 15 ties and 12 lead changes. Lander fell to 6-7 overall, 4-5 in the PBC. It was the team’s first home game since Jan. 13.
The Cougars improved to 5-6 overall and also 5-6 in league play. It was a rematch of last year’s PBC Tournament championship game won by the Bearcats 76-73.
Lander men’s golf tied for 3rd at Spring Kickoff
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. – The Lander men’s golf team finished the first round of the 2021 Spring Kickoff in third at the St. Johns Golf & Country Club.
The Bearcats shot a score of 283, with only the University of West Florida and Lincoln Memorial shooting better. The Bearcats and Limestone Saints both shot five-under-par.
Wallace 1st Black driver to lead lap at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bubba Wallace ran into trouble early and late in his first Daytona 500 driving for Michael Jordan.
He still came out of NASCAR’s marquee race with another milestone, becoming the first Black driver to lead a lap in the Daytona 500.
Wallace dipped to the low line late in the second stage to grab the lead on lap 129 in the No. 23 Toyota. He lost the lead back to two-time defending champion Denny Hamlin — who co-owns 23XI with Jordan — and ran third at the end of the stage.
UCF hires Malzahn as new coach
Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its football coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.
Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. UCF scheduled an afternoon news conference to introduce its new coach.
UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school.
Duke’s Johnson opts out, will enter draft
Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the Blue Devils’ season and declaring for the NBA draft.
The school announced Johnson’s decision on Monday night. The move was first reported by ZagsBlog.com.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games and significant practice time with a December foot injury in an unexpectedly bumpy season for the Blue Devils.
Former NFL receiver found dead at hotel
BRANDON, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old’s body at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, official said.
There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa.
Swanson, Braves go to salary arbitration
ATLANTA — Shortstop Dansby Swanson went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, asking for a raise to $6.7 million rather than the team’s $6 million offer.
Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman heard the case, and a decision is expected today.
Marlins to allow some fans at games
MIAMI — Small crowds at Marlins Park will be back.
The attendance-challenged Marlins plan to allow fans at home games, although crowds will initially be limited to about 25% of capacity. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark.