NINETY SIX — Friday night played out much differently than a couple of weeks ago.
On Jan. 17, the Abbeville boys basketball team couldn't be stopped. Behind senior Javario Tinch's 43 points, the Panthers poured out 96 points, more than doubling the amount visiting Ninety Six did.
But that was more than two weeks ago.
At the end of the third quarter, Abbeville's double-digit lead, which had hovered around 13-15 points for most of the first half, had dwindled to just six. The Panthers were out of sorts, playing slow and sloppy, while Ninety Six was draining shots from anywhere on the floor.
So Abbeville coach Doug Belcher made a change to get back to playing Abbeville basketball.
"We stepped the defense up and started playing some deny ball," Belcher said. "We weren't in foul trouble, so we were able to play a little tougher defense in the fourth quarter."
The defensive change caused havoc for the Wildcats, who were held to just five points in the final eight minutes while Abbeville got into its transition offense again, leading to a Panthers' 76-55 win.
Abbeville came out of the gate hot, drilling four of its first six shots. JD Baylor was the catalyst, hitting two of his first three shots from the corner.
Abbeville scored 21 points in the opening quarter and 20 points in the second. In the first 16 minutes, the Panthers buried five 3s, two by Baylor and two by Tinch.
But coming out of halftime, the Panthers weren't hitting their shots and they weren't forcing as many turnovers. The ones they did force, didn't necessarily turn into their normal quick transition points. Instead, the fast breaks turned into turnovers or the Wildcats would get back on defense to force Abbeville into a half-court setting.
"We just wanted to come out and be aggressive," Belcher said. "We came out knocking down a few 3s, but then we got happy. We just started shooting stuff. I had to tell them that you have to start working on the inside. It took us three quarters to do that, but once we started doing that, we got some easy baskets."
Offensively, Ninety Six funneled its offense through the 3 ball, hitting four 3s in the second and third quarters. When those weren't falling Evan Adams was hitting shots in the paint, scoring six of his 12 points in the third quarter.
When the fourth quarter began, Antonio Harrison took over.
The Panther senior was already having a solid game. He had scored eight points and had gathered even more rebounds to that point, but he was the difference maker for the Panthers.
With a combination of jumpers from the free-throw line and a couple of layups, Harrison scored nine of his 17 points in the final eight minutes, helping Abbeville balloon its six-point lead into the 21-point win it turned into.
"He's just now really getting his leg back right," Belcher said. "He's been kind of half scared with his leg after having that surgery on that ACL. He started to get his confidence up. He has faith that his leg is strong enough now, so he's beginning to play a lot better."
Tinch finished with a game-high 25 points, while Baylor also cracked double figures, finishing with 19 points.
