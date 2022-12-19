It was almost like rewatching a movie.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 1:39 am
It was almost like rewatching a movie.
Just as it did on Friday, the Abbeville boys basketball team stormed out to a quick lead against Emerald, building a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Emerald slowly started to cut the lead down, dwindling the deficit to just 10 points by halftime.
But unlike Friday, the Panthers rekindled their offensive output from the first quarter, outscoring the Vikings by 13 in the third quarter and cruising to a 68-45 win.
The difference?
"Less turnovers and we were able to make some shots when we needed them," Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. "We started off in a zone today instead of pressing. The other night, we started off pressing in the first half and our legs were gone in the second half.
"We changed the strategy up tonight. We played 2-3 zone in the first half. Come the third quarter, I put a little pressure on them."
Abbeville built its first quarter lead on the back of JD Baylor, who was recently called up from jayvee. The sophomore showed why he earned a spot in the starting lineup on Monday, scoring 11 of the 21 Panther points in the quarter.
"He made some good shots. He had some turnovers trying to force it, but all in all, he played a great game," Belcher said. "We just pulled him up from jayvee, and now, he's home."
Baylor finished with 18 points in the game. PJ Singletary and Jay Tinch also broke double-digits, finishing with 18 and 13 points respectively.
After cutting the deficit to a manageable 10 points by halftime, Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs felt like his group would be able to maintain some momentum and scrap for a potential win.
Halfway through the third, the Vikings were hanging in the game, trailing by eight with 4:44 left to play in the quarter. Then, Abbeville sped the game up, going on a 17-2 run to all but put the game away.
Singletary and Antonio Harrison did most of the work for the Panthers in the quarter, scoring eight points a piece in the quarter.
"A couple of people just didn't get back. A couple of times we just weren't fast getting back down the floor," Scruggs said. "We have to be better at that. That's something in practice that we need to fix. They're (Abbeville) fast. Give them a lot of credit, they get up and down the floor really well and we don't.
"We have to figure out ways to keep them off the boards and we didn't do that at times... It was just one thing after another."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
