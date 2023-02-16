ABBEVILLE — Coming out of halftime, the Abbeville boys basketball team was in a dog fight.
For the first 16 minutes of the game, there was basically no separation between the Panthers and visiting Fox Creek. Abbeville would hit a bucket then the Predators would knock down a shot.
It was all tied at 33 at the half. Then Abbeville came out of the gate swinging.
"These guys are used to winning," Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. "We have championships in football, so we are winners. We just have to engrain it into the basketball program. We are senior-loaded, so I expect them to do some good things. Tonight, they held their composure during the press and were able to get some layups out of it."
Senior PJ Singletary came out and drilled a 3. On the next possession, he hit a runner in the middle of the paint, followed by a 3 in the corner. Just like that, Abbeville was off and running, sprinting all the way into the second round of the South Carolina High School League 2A playoffs with a 74-50 win.
"He's been hurt, he hurt his back and has been out for two games," Belcher said. "He worked his way back into the starting lineup tonight. He was open, knocking down some 3s and driving to the hole. He had a good game tonight."
Overall, Singletary finished with 16 points.
The biggest change from the first half was defense. Abbeville was struggling to contain all-state player Connor Cannon, who came into the game averaging 18.7 points per game. The junior nearly reached his scoring average in the first half, scoring 13 of the Predators' 33 points.
So Abbeville went into the 1-3-1 with either Javario Tinch, Damarcus Leach or Antionio Harrison at the top. If Cannon was going to keep hitting shots from behind the 3-point line, after hitting three in the first half, he was going to have to make them well beyond the start of the arc.
The junior failed to hit another 3 in the game.
"We were making him a little uncomfortable with his shot," Belcher said. "He was getting good looks in the first half, so we tried to make him uncomfortable. He was getting some open shots in the second half but was just missing them."
While Fox Creek's offense was out of sorts, the Panthers continued to roar. After Singletary's 8-0 run to start the second half, other Panthers started getting involved through their transition game.
Overall, Abbeville outscored Fox Creek 17-6 in the quarter.
The combination of Leach and Javario Tinch ended the game. Tinch piled up 15 points of his game-high 25 points in the quarter through a combination of transition scoring and high-percentage shots in the paint. Leach scored six of his 14 points in the quarter. Both threw down a dunk in the final 25 seconds of the game.
Abbeville will travel to Gray Collegiate for its second-round matchup. The Warhawks ended the Panthers' season in the third round of the playoffs en route to a state championship a year ago. The game will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
