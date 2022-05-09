ABBEVILLE — In the top of the seventh, Abbeville had a chance to sweep the AA Upper District 1 tournament. With one out, Chesnee hit a ball to Jackson Clemmons, who snagged the ball but threw wide of first, allowing the runner to be safe. Another error in the inning snowballed, allowing Chesnee to win 4-2, snapping Abbeville's 14-game winning streak and forcing a second game.
In the break between games 1 and 2, Panther coach Daniel Little talked to his team about resetting. Put Game 1 behind them and focus on winning the second game.
Nine innings later, Clemmons had a chance for redemption.
With runners on first and third, Clemmons smoked a ball to the right of the Chesnee shortstop Landon Thompson. Thompson ranged to his right, scooped the ball and fired to first, but Clemmons beat the throw, driving in Bryson Hershberger from third and delivering a walk-off win for the Panthers.
"I think that's one of my stronger (attributes) is resetting," Clemmons said. "I was like 0-for-15 coming into that at-bat, so I'm just trying to get a fresh mind every pitch and every at-bat. Every bad play or every good play, just having the same level head every play."
Before Clemmons got his opportunity, the Panthers were in a tough spot. They led off Game 2 by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, nearly batting around in the lineup. They had already chased the Eagles starter, but they had to face Eli Henderson, a junior lefty that had just dominated the final 1 2/3 innings of Game 1. Henderson rattled off seven perfect innings in relief, throwing just 58 pitches and striking out a pair of Panthers.
On pitch 59, Abbeville found a hole, as Thomas Booth singled to left field. After a Rusty Chappell sacrifice bunt, Hershberger drilled a 1-0 fastball to left field, advancing to second on the throw to home and taking a bow to the students parked in left when he got there. An intentional walk to Ty Price set the stage for Clemmons' single.
"We just told them our plan was to get the leadoff guy on and bunt him over, then just battle from there," Little said. "We told them one pitch at a time. A team that has to beat you twice is going to have to ride the wave of emotion. We have to be prepared to play each pitch for 14 innings and that's what we had to stick to. It looked bleak at times, but we found a way."
Game 1 was a pitcher's duel, as Adam Beiler ran through the Eagles lineup, allowing just two hits, four walks and an unearned run while striking out six in six innings of work. Abbeville scored in the first inning in that game as well, as Price scored on a Clemmons sacrifice fly. It took the lead in the sixth thanks to a Hunter Overholt single that scored Trent Delgado from second.
Booth finished with a game-high three hits on the day, finishing 3-for-7 on the day. Hershberger led the team in RBIs, driving in three.
Abbeville will play at Gray Collegiate on Thursday in the AA Upper State tournament.
"These boys have worked hard. They deserve it," Little said. "They've done everything we've asked. We knew it was going to be a war because any day you step on the field and face elimination, it's a tough day. … We made one more play than they did."