ABBEVILLE — Hunter Overholt couldn't have pictured a better way to get his first postseason win.
In the sophomore's first playoff start in his high school career, he not only picked up the win but also called on his own number at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
The production from the pitcher allowed the Abbeville baseball team to cruise to its second win of the postseason, defeating Batesburg-Leesville 13-3 on Thursday.
"It's a big environment and it was his first time pitching in a playoff game," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. " … At the plate, he's just cool and collected. When he takes a bad swing or a pitch that he shouldn't, he's ready for that next pitch. When you throw him his pitch he's on it, and that's the key with Hunter, no count fazes him."
Overholt's demeanor at the plate, helped Abbeville overcome adversity early. After Batesburg-Leesville tied the game with two runs in the top of the second inning, Overholt pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game tied.
In the bottom of the inning, the sophomore came through with an RBI-single as Abbeville scored five runs to take a stranglehold on the game.
"Our mission is 'One pitch at a time,' and we're going to try to win every inning," Little said. "We won the first and the second got as bad as it could get and we told them, 'We have to weather the storm.'"
After a five-run second inning, Abbeville took advantage of fielding errors by Batesburg-Leesville in the fourth and fifth innings. The Panthers capitalized on the extra opportunities, loading up the bases twice in fourth and then walking it off in the next inning.
"We try to put less pressure on them when we have runners in scoring position," Little said. "We work on it in practice with the machines, because the more pressure you put on, the tighter you are and the more likely you're going to pull the ball or be late. We just want a ball in the middle of the field and if we get to two strikes, we just want to touch it and make them make a play."
Abbeville will host the District 1 championship on Monday as it awaits the winner of Chesnee and Batesburg-Leesville.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.