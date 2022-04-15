NINETY SIX — Abbeville just needed one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Ninety Six wouldn't go away.
Abbeville's four-run lead had trickled down to just two with two Wildcats in scoring position. Abbeville pitcher Chase Fisher got the ground ball he needed, a chopping ball that pulled the first baseman Rusty Chappell away from the base, but Chappell fielded the ball cleanly, tossing it to Fisher for a potential final out. However, Ninety Six's Ty Ridlehoover beat out the toss, scoring the Wildcats' ninth run.
Fisher, who was knocked to the ground after hitting the base, fired home from a knee, where catcher Jackson Uldrick tagged out a Wildcat streaking to the plate for a potential tying run, finishing the game with a 10-9 Abbeville win on Friday.
"We try to tell guys to finish every play," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "They didn't quit on the play. They found a way to get an out. That's just heads up baseball by a gutsy upperclassman that we're proud of."
With the win, the Panthers are one win away from claiming the Region 1-AA regular-season championship.
"We knew it was going to be a battle and a war. (Ninety Six) never laid down," Little said. "We got the last play. We tried to lock in on one play at a time, which is what we always do. I told the guys 'It is a game of momentum swings. There's going to be some good, some bad and some ugly. It was all three tonight. We found a way to make the last play tonight. What a battle."
Early, the Panthers struggled to find some offensive consistency, falling behind 2-1 through the first four innings. That changed in the top of the fifth.
Shortstop Ty Price singled to start the inning, then proceeded to steal both second and third base before scoring on a Trento Delgado double. Uldrick, who hit a home run in the Panthers' previous game, drilled a pitch to left-center field for a two-run home run. The Panthers led 5-2 by the end of the half-inning.
But Abbeville's lead didn't last long. A walk and two singles loaded the bases immediately for Wildcat senior Matthew Deal, who cashed in on his opportunity, smoking a hanging curveball to left field for a grand slam. Deal's home run gave the Wildcats a one-run lead that seemed to take the spark out of Abbeville for the next inning and a half.
That changed when Uldrick stepped back up to the plate. The junior once again delivered in a huge spot, hammering a pitch to left field. As he watched the ball fly, he took a couple of steps until the ball cleared the fence, flipped his bat, and proceeded to jog around the bases for a second time.
"The big thing with him is this is his first year being a middle of the lineup guy. He really struggled at the beginning of the year, because people were mixing their pitches, throwing him a lot of off-speed pitches," Little said. "This last week, he's really worked hard on making adjustments. It's paid off. He's going to have a chance to have a big rest year if he keeps making those adjustments. His work has paid off."
Abbeville took the lead off a Chappell single and plated two more runs off a single by Price.