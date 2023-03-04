It just felt like the Abbeville baseball team couldn’t catch a break.
Once Mid-Carolina got a runner on, the Rebels promptly got them around to home. If the Panthers were able to reach first, they had a very hard time reaching second.
Ultimately, the Rebels’ bats were on fire while Abbeville’s were ice cold in a 14-0 five-inning, mercy rule defeat for the Panthers at the Emerald City Classic.
“They were better than us and we didn’t help ourselves out any, dug ourselves some holes, gave them extra outs and they hammered us,” Abbeville coach Daniel Little said.
“They’re good and we’re young. If we want to be in games with top quality teams, we’ve gotta play really good baseball and we didn’t.”
After posting one run in the first, the Mid-Carolina offense really started firing away in a six-run second inning. The Rebels took advantage of a few Abbeville mistakes and turned them into runs by swinging away at the plate.
The Panthers issued four free bases in the frame before the Rebels capped it off with a 2-RBI double. Mid-Carolina also found ways to score time and time again in a seven-run fourth inning to lift the Rebels above the 10-run mercy rule threshold before Abbeville’s last offensive frame.
“They just gave a good team extra outs. Can’t do that,” Little said. “They’re good. We gotta make plays and we gotta hit our spots and then when we get runners on, we gotta capitalize.”
As for the Panthers, they struggled at the plate, due largely to Mid-Carolina’s Kaden Myers on the mound. Myers allowed just two hits in the four innings he pitched, striking out four batters and walking just one.
Overall, Abbeville only garnered three hits on the day which came from Bryson Hershberger, Ben Overholt and Grady Overholt.
“(Myers) did a good job of running the ball off the plate, keeping it low in the zone, their defense made plays,” Little said. “A couple of times, we had chances to capitalize and we didn’t and they did. Tip your hat.”
After finishing the Emerald City Classic at 1-2, the Panthers will look to bounce back Monday at Dixie.
“It’s a fresh start, short-term memory and flush it and try to battle back,” Little said. “We gotta build on it and bounce back and start fresh on Monday.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
