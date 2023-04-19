ABBEVILLE — Through the first two innings, the Panthers couldn’t seem to buy a hit.
Abbeville went down in order in each of the first two frames, and it looked like it would turn into three following back-to-back flyouts to start the third.
Then, the Panthers notched their first hit from Chase Fisher.
That single and an error set up a Fisher score on a passed ball and a Lohen Nickles RBI triple to put Abbeville ahead. The Abbeville baseball team held on to that lead and built on it with a seven-run sixth to defeat Greenwood Christian 9-1 Wednesday night.
“I thought we played well in all three phases: pitching, defense, timely hitting,” Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. “I was really proud of us battling and not giving up a big inning… Just proud for us playing one piece at a time for seven innings and letting the game come to us."
Through those first two innings, Greenwood Christian lefty Will Patterson was dealing for the Hawks. Against Abbeville’s first six hitters, Patterson totaled three strikeouts before the Panthers scored to take the lead in the third.
On the flip side, the Hawks pounced on Abbeville in the first with a Jeb Booth RBI double. Greenwood Christian ultimately needed more than that lone score, especially after the Panthers' explosive sixth.
Jackson Uldrick got the party started for the Panthers with a leadoff single, but when he came back up to hit for a second time that inning, things looked much different. Abbeville hit eight singles in the frame, scoring seven insurance runs before the Hawks came back up to bat.
“When you get the bases loaded with no outs, I felt like everybody’s digging in and ready to go and we really capitalized there,” Little said.
While the Panthers found ways to score in that sixth, it was tough for Greenwood Christian, even with runners on. The Hawks left 10 runners on base, including three in a bases-loaded situation in the second.
Abbeville starting pitcher Jude Dowis had a hand in limiting Greenwood Christian’s opportunities, going 6 ⅔ innings before hitting his 110-pitch limit. He struck out six Hawks Wednesday.
Grady Overholt closed out the night on the mound for the Panthers.
“Really proud of Jude, he didn’t have his best stuff on the mound early, but he battled, competed, threw some big strikes he needed to, he trusted his defense,” Little said.
Greenwood Christian will look to bounce back next Monday against Ware Shoals at home.
Looking ahead for Abbeville, it will travel to Newberry Friday for arguably its biggest game of the year. Should the Panthers win, they’ll lock up third in their region, but should they drop their second meeting with the Bulldogs, they’ll play a tiebreaker against Ninety Six.
“It (the win) just gives us some more momentum, shows us that we can put good games back-to-back together,” Little said. “We’ve been kind of up and down and just know we gotta have a good day of prep (Thursday) and be ready to go on Friday,
“It’s going to be a war at Newberry.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
