After a night of struggling in the field and to throw strikes against Ninety Six, the Abbeville baseball team secured its first win of the 2023 season by following the script that made it so successful a year earlier, picking up a 9-4 win against Midland Valley.
"The main thing we talked about was making good decisions, know where you're going with the baseball before the pitch," Panthers coach Daniel Little said. "Last night, we tried to do too much. I think it was just simplifying things. Defensively, we wanted to get off as quick as we can and offensively, we want to stay out there as long as we can. I think that really helped us extend innings.
As they did for most of last year, the Panthers were patient at the plate and took the opportunities they got at the plate. They led the game off with two consecutive walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases. A third walk in the inning plated the first run of the game, while a Justin Oglesby chopper to the right side of the infield plated the second run.
In the second, the Panthers nearly batted around, once again getting on base through a combination of walks and timely hitting. The big hit of the inning was a two-out single by Ben Overholt that drove in two of the three runs in the frame.
"We always talk about our takes are just as important as your swings at the plate. Tonight, we swung at our pitches and took theirs," Little said. "We got on base a lot, and good things happen when you get on base and make the pitcher get in the stretch. That's our game. We're kind of like a double-wing offense, we're trying to slow it down and grind it out."
Abbeville tacked on one run in the third and three in the fourth to cap its scoring at nine.
On the mound, Hunter Overholt pitched his best game since the playoffs. The junior had a rocky start, allowing two runs on three hits in the opening frame but was dominant afterward, allowing just three hits the rest of the way. He finished with five strikeouts in the four-inning game.
"He commanded the zone and was able to throw multiple pitches for a strike," Little said. "The first inning, they hit him around a little bit ..., and I thought he really settled in and let his defense work and just trust them. They made plays behind him.
"I was just really proud of his effort. Tonight was the first time we really extended him, so we're just trying to get him a little closer to region form."
Abbeville will be off the next two days before playing Emerald on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.