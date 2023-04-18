ABBEVILLE — The Abbeville baseball team needed to win.
Coming into Tuesday, the Panthers were dead last in region play heading into their final two games. They were swept by Mid-Carolina, split with Saluda but were forced to vacate that win due to an ineligible player and split with Ninety Six.
And early against Newberry, Abbeville was getting runners in scoring position early, bases loaded in the first and at second and third in the second, with one out. But couldn't capitalize.
That changed in the third when Jackson Uldrick scored on an error to tie the game at one.
The Panthers scored three in the frame, one in the fourth and three more in the fifth to blow past Newberry 7-1.
"I told the guys that it was us against the wall and that we had to come together. I really felt like this team bonded on our spring break trip," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "They've had a lot of adversity and never laid down.
"We had adversity tonight, going down 1-0 and we were leaving runners on. It's looking like some of these other games that we've struggled in, but they just kept on. They kept knocking on the door and it finally opened."
Uldrick scored on a throwing error that allowed Ben Overholt to reach second. A pair of wild pitches plated the sophomore, who ended up having the biggest swing of the night a couple of innings later.
With the Panthers comfortably ahead by three, a single, hit-by-pitch and walk set the stage for Overholt. He drilled the third pitch of the at-bat over the left fielder's head for a three RBI double.
He finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.
"We knew coming into the season that he can hit the ball really hard. The big thing for him was to fine-tune that approach," Little said. "It's different in jayvee ball, it's kind of see ball, hit ball. At varsity, you have to have a mental approach.
"It's a lot of pressure being a 10th grader in the cleanup spot. For a while, he was getting himself out. I think now, he's embracing what comes with being a cleanup hitter."
Overall, Abbeville had eight hits, eight walks and was hit by four pitches in the win.
While its offense was rolling early, Hunter Overholt was in complete control on the mound.
The junior was spotting his pitches all night, allowing just four total base runners while striking out 10. The lone Bulldog run of the night was unearned.
"He did a great job. He commanded all of his pitches," Little said. "The top of their order is really good, and he did a good job of navigating. He really handled the bottom of the order. Anytime he toes the rubber, we have a chance."
The Panthers travel to Newberry on Friday for the series finale. A win gives them the No. 3 spot in the region while a loss would force a tie-breaker with Ninety Six for the final playoff spot.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.