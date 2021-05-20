Abbeville baseball falls to Legion Collegiate
After tying the game at three in the top of the sixth inning, back-to-back home runs by Legion Collegiate downed the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.
Evan Sellars, Thomas Beauford, Tyler Overholt, and Taylor Scott all recorded a hit in the loss as Abbeville failed to take advantage of four errors by Legion Collegiate. Tyler Overholt went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out 10.
Abbeville will travel to play Chesnee on Saturday for game No. 2 of the playoffs.
LU’s Marriott named to USCS All-Region Team
Lander’s Thomas Marriott was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team on Thursday. The 48-player list is reserved for juniors and above who meet a specific criteria including a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) or better throughout their career and has started more than 50 percent of all games, significantly contributing to their team.
The senior tallied five goals and recorded a 3.51 GPA.
Indy 500 photo shoot nearly causes crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A photo opportunity for Rahal Letterman Lanigan caused the first hiccup in preparations for the Indianapolis 500 when Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed Thursday trying to avoid the on-track stunt.
McLaughlin saw the three RLL cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him and adjusted his speed accordingly as he drove through the fourth turn. But Herta was completely unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision.
Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.