GREENVILLE — After his team's three-run loss on Thursday, Abbeville baseball coach Daniel Little said he was "anxious" to see how his team responded with its back against the wall. A rocky first inning and an offensive explosion by St. Joseph's in the second inning virtually ended the game and the season on Saturday for the Panthers, who lost 11-4 on the road.
"We never laid down. Baseball is a cruel game," Little said. "I thought we did a good job in the first, escaping some damage and only allowing one run. It hit the fan in the second inning. We were finding barrels and they hit the two grand slams.
"But we never flinched. I never felt like they turned on each other. We picked a bad couple of nights (to have a couple of bad innings). Those two innings are the reason that we are eliminated. That's baseball."
St. Joseph's offense was electric throughout the first two innings. After tagging the Panthers for a run in the first, the Knights loaded the bases in the second without recording an out. Shortly after loading the bases, the Knights drilled a pitch to straight-away left field for a grand slam.
After retiring two of the next three batters, the Panthers couldn't make the final out of the inning, as a popup landed feet from the pitcher's mound and an error highlighted the next few batters to load the bases.
Already leading by seven, the Knights struck again, hitting the second grand slam of the inning to left-center field.
"We knew, pitching wise, we were going to have to keep the ball down but left a couple up. They hammered them," Little said.
Sophomore Thomas Booth settled the game down on the mound for the Panthers. He entered the game after the first grand slam, and quickly recorded outs. He held the Knights scoreless for the remainder of the game.
"He battled. It was tough conditions," Little said. "He hasn't come in relief a ton, but I thought he battled. I was really proud how he settled in. Even with the rain and the wet conditions, I felt like he never let it get to him. He could have easily airmailed this thing and we could have given up 14 or 15 and we could have been done in three or five. I was proud of him."
Abbeville's offense, which recorded just one hit through the first two innings, started to get going in the third inning. Chase Fisher led the frame off with a double and scored on a Ty Price single. After a walk, Trent Delgado recorded an infield single to drive in a run. Jackson Uldrick drove in a run immediately after with a scorched line drive to third. Booth plated the final Panther run of the game with a single to left.
Abbeville graduates four seniors off the 2022 squad, all of whom were starters. Price and Delgado were each selected to the Class 2A All-State team as well.
"Those four guys were unbelievable," Little said of the seniors. "I told them after we won the region, they bought in what we were trying to do, and they led us. The reason I think we surprised a lot of people winning region this year was because of those four seniors. They are all leaders in different ways. They set the foundation for the future. I wish I could have had more than one year with them."