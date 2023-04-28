Coming off an Upper State Championship appearance, 2023 has been a roller coaster to say the least for the Abbeville baseball team.
There were some highs, a lot of lows, but at the end of the day, the Panthers still had a chance to reach the playoffs. The only team in their way?
Rival Ninety Six.
The tie-breaker game had a couple of plays early that would have killed them in March and early April, but they didn't break the Panthers on Friday.
Abbeville downed the Wildcats 6-2 in the Region 2-AA tiebreaker, claiming the fourth and final playoff spot from the region.
"It's unbelievable," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "It was a championship type of atmosphere, neutral site against Ninety Six. We knew that it was going to be a war. We were trying to win one inning at a time, and we won a bunch of innings.
"I'm just proud of them. We executed on offense, threw strikes and made the plays. We didn't let the moment get too big for us."
After taking a one-run lead after the first inning, the first play went against Abbeville, as Peyton Crawford drilled a pitch to left-center field for a tying home run.
The next inning, Abbeville once again led by one, but again, a play went against the Panthers. Ninety Six's Bailey Hayes sent a ball to right field in the air. Lohen Nickles camped under it and fired home in time to get the Wildcat streaking to the plate, but the play wasn't made and the run scored.
In the fourth, the final play went against Abbeville, when a Panther was thrown out at home trying to give the Panthers another one-run lead.
"We've come together step by step," Little said. "Our big mental thing was just keep knocking on the door. I don't know when it's going to open. It could be tomorrow, it may be next week, it may be next season, but don't loose sight of what we're doing and keep knocking.
"We kept knocking, and we got in. New season and fresh start. Anything can happen."
With all that happening, the Panthers rallied.
Two batters after the play at the plate, Jackson Uldrick made up for his mistake. With the bases loaded, the Panther senior sent a liner down the left-field line for a two-RBI double. A Ben Overholt sacrifice fly scored Nickles from third, and just like that, Abbeville had a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
A large part of it not giving up that lead was Hunter Overholt.
The junior dazzled on the mound. Outside of the long solo shot by Crawford, Overholt didn't allow much hard contact and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings of work.
"He keeps us in the game. He just battles up there," Little said. "He didn't have his best stuff tonight, but he battles. He's going to give you everything he's got and give you a chance."
With the win, Abbeville will travel to Blacksburg on Tuesday for the first round of the 2A playoffs.
