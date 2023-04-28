IMG_0445.JPG
Buy Now

Abbeville senior Chase Fisher yells as he gets the final out of the tie-breaker game that sent the Panthers into the playoffs. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Coming off an Upper State Championship appearance, 2023 has been a roller coaster to say the least for the Abbeville baseball team.

There were some highs, a lot of lows, but at the end of the day, the Panthers still had a chance to reach the playoffs. The only team in their way?

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags