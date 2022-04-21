It’s been working towards this moment since June, but now, the Abbeville baseball team can cross an item off its bucket list. The Panthers are the Region 1-AA champions, knocking off Christ Church 10-1 on Tuesday.
“It’s been a little surreal,” Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. “It’s special to coach where you went to school. … I was really excited for the kids. We started practicing in June and I would drive down two nights a week. They’ve been working towards this for almost a year. They bought into what we’re doing and I’m glad it paid off.”
Abbeville started its season in the Emerald City Tournament, where it finished 2-2 with a head-scratching loss to Mid-Carolina, but picked up a win against 5A Sumter.
Little said the Panthers started clicking during the tournament, but really got going after taking down Crescent for their first region win of the season.
“Really our first region win, beating Crescent at home, finding a way to win a 2-1 game. I think that really showed the boys ‘Okay. We can really do this,’” Little said. “I felt like they believed after that first region win. We talked about climbing the ladder one rung at a time to get to a championship.”
After a four-game lull, where it lost three of four games in late March, Abbeville caught fire and won its next seven games, including six region wins. During the winning streak, the bats came alive, as the Panthers scored 85 runs entering Tuesday’s game.
Tuesday’s win was a perfect example of the Panthers’ play during the winning streak.
Abbeville jumped on the Cavaliers, scoring three runs in the top of the first thanks to a leadoff double from Ty Price. The runs were scored off a Jackson Uldrick single, an error and a fielder’s choice.
The offense continued its unrelenting pressure in the second, as eight Panthers crossed home plate in the second, putting runners on base through small ball, bunting for base hits early in the inning and driving in runs on hard-hit balls.
“The bunt game got us going, trying to put pressure on them, and it worked,” Little said. “We had guys get key hits and put balls in play when we needed to move runners. It kind of snowballed from there.”
On the mound, Price continued his fantastic season, striking out seven batters in his six innings of work.
“He was just typical Ty,” Little said. “He’s a bulldog up there. They’re going to get runners on, but he’s going to battle out of it. He’s just a competitor.”
Abbeville will host Christ Church on Friday to wrap up its region schedule.