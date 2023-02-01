Hitting a game-winning shot and watching the bench and fans go crazy is a dream that many have but few realize. Those moments are defined by hard work and trust from a coach and a player’s teammates.
But when a game is on the line, Da’Quean Lewis wants the ball in his hands. More often than not, he has it.
He earned that right a long time ago.
“Ever since he was 8, I’ve had a lot of confidence in him,” Calhoun Falls boys basketball coach Shawn Turman said. “I said it then, he’s going to be one of the best to come through here. When it’s on the line, he’s one of the ones that has to have the ball in his hands. ... Ice water in his veins.”
Lewis has been on the Blue Flashes varsity team since he was in the eighth grade and is quickly closing in on scoring his 1,000th career point for the Flashes, so he has plenty of late game heroics on his resume.
Against Ware Shoals on Jan. 24, the junior was sick all day, but when the game came to the final seconds, Lewis had a chance to win the game. He drilled a trio of free throws to end the Hornets’ upset attempt, finishing with 29 points. A week and a half earlier, Lewis dropped 37 points, including a game-tying jumper from the free-throw line.
“It just comes from wanting to be the best on the floor, in the gym. It’s inside me,” Lewis said. “It has to be in you not on you. That’s a motto that I live by.”
Lewis is getting better as time passes, which is scary for all opposing teams in the state, because he was already good as a sophomore. A year ago, he earned All-State and All-Lakelands honors, averaged more than 20 points a game, six rebounds and more than two steals a game. He was also the Region 1-A Player of the Year.
But that all comes from the work he puts into his game before hitting the court on game days.
“He’s just been working. The kid works relentlessly,” Turman said. “Anywhere he can get a ball and on a court, he does, and it’s showing. He shoots in practice when no one else does. The result of that is one of the reasons he’s one of the best players in the Lakelands.”
Lewis said he developed his basketball IQ and his overall game from playing with Next Level Elite, his AAU team. There they always taught him to be ready to shoot, even if the ball is on the other side of the floor.
“Playing AAU, they taught us this slide drill, where your hands are always ready to shoot,” Lewis said. “I just know to stay ready at all times.”
Lewis is arguably one of, if not, the best shooter in the Lakelands. He showcased his ability to the area in this season’s FCA Tournament, splashing shots anywhere behind the arc. If the perimeter isn’t open, the 6-foot-2 guard can take his defender off the dribble and find space inside for a jumper.
“Just being in the gym, and playing basketball no matter where I’m at,” Lewis said of how he developed his shooting touch. “I had to work to get to where I’m at.”
